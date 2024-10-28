19 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2024 LMG Life Sciences Guide 'Life Science Stars'

Nineteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the LMG Life Sciences Guide 2024 edition.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nineteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the LMG Life Sciences Guide 2024 edition.

The LMG Life Sciences Guide is a resource for in-house counsel that identifies leading lawyers and firms in multiple practice areas, according to the publication's website. LMG Life Sciences' selection process involves over 1,000 online surveys and interviews with nearly 600 attorneys in the United States, as well as a review of public information and feedback from clients within the industry.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are named 2024 "Life Science Stars":

In addition, the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Rising Stars":

The guide also recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following practice areas:

Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation (Generic)

Patent Prosecution

Patent Strategy & Management

Product Liability

