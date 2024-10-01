1906 Introduces New Cannabis Gummies to Help Those with Pain "Do More, Hurt Less"

1906 Pain AM and 1906 Pain PM Fast-Acting Gummies Launched to Provide Relief for the 50 Million Americans Suffering from Chronic Pain

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1906, a leader in cannabis wellness, today announced the launch of Pain AM and Pain PM gummies designed to provide fast and effective pain relief for those seeking alternatives to opioids. The gummies, developed following years of research, offer a natural and fast-acting relief option for those with chronic pain seeking to regain control of their lives.

According to the National Institutes of Health, chronic pain robs more than 50 million Americans of their lives and is a constant barrier to working, resting, spending time with family, and enjoying life's simplest moments. The CDC reports that 20 million people experience pain so severe it interferes with their daily activities. Traditional pharmaceuticals often leave patients stuck in a cycle of ineffective treatments and harmful side effects.

Already today, 31% of chronic pain sufferers use cannabis to manage their pain, according to a recent study. As the national opioid crisis that has claimed over 500,000 lives and cost the U.S. over $1 trillion in healthcare and economic losses continues, 1906 gummies provide a new option for Americans who, more than ever, are embracing plant-based medicines and new approaches.

"Pain is complex, and so is the body's healing process," said Dr. Erin Berthold, a leading researcher in pain and addiction. "For the first time, the entirety of the cannabis plant is being utilized for its pain relief potential. Formulated with six cannabinoids and Boswellia, 1906's Pain AM and Pain PM gummies not only target pain signaling and perception, but also support the body's natural recovery processes. This represents the latest advancement in cannabinoid-based solutions for pain management, providing a holistic approach that addresses pain and promotes healing."

In a world where chronic pain is highly persistent, with nearly two-thirds of sufferers continuing to feel pain year after year, the need for a better solution is urgent. 1906 Pain AM and 1906 Pain PM gummies help people stay active during the day and rest comfortably at night. In a healthcare system where traditional solutions often fall short, 1906 gummies offer a new pain relief options that prioritize natural and fast-acting solutions.

Pain AM features a sour watermelon flavor designed to energize and relieve pain without the sluggishness of traditional treatments. Pain PM, with a soothing plum flavor, helps users relax and recover overnight. Together, they offer a comprehensive solution to chronic pain, allowing people to reclaim their days and nights.

"We've heard from consumers and patients for years that there are very few cannabis products specifically designed to address chronic pain," said Peter Barsoom, 1906 co-founder and CEO. "Pain steals moments, it interrupts life's simplest joys. We created Pain AM and Pain PM to help people do more and hurt less."

About 1906:

1906 is a pioneer in cannabis wellness, dedicated to creating fast-acting, plant-based solutions for modern health challenges. From pain and stress to sleep and focus, 1906 empowers people to live healthier, fuller lives—naturally.

