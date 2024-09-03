1935 CBD Unveils Premier Wholesale Program for Retailers Seeking Luxurious CBD Skin and Body Care Products

"We couldn't be happier with the results of integrating clean, organic botanicals with our naturally farmed CBD, right from our family farm that outperform alternatives with great prices." Nikki Singer, Founder Post this

1935 CBD Wholesale distinguishes itself as a trusted leader among CBD suppliers, specializing in luxurious CBD skin and body care products. Each item is meticulously crafted from hemp grown on the company's sixth-generation family farm, ensuring exceptional standards of purity, safety, and consistency. All products undergo rigorous third-party testing to verify their quality and efficacy. Proudly American, 1935 CBD operates out of Illinois, adhering to strict federal and state regulations while offering seamless, efficient, and cost-effective distribution across all 50 states.

Exclusive CBD Skin and Body Care Products from 1935 CBD

1935 CBD offers a premium range of skin and body care products that combine the therapeutic benefits of full-spectrum CBD with high-quality organic botanical ingredients. These offerings provide retailers with an unparalleled wellness experience for their customers. Key products include:

"We couldn't be happier with the results of integrating clean, organic botanicals with our naturally farmed CBD, right from our family farm! Everyone who tries our products tells us how these products outperform the high-priced alternatives they've used in the past, and they love our prices!" Nikki Singer, Founder and Curator of 1935 CBD Skin and Body Care Products

Why Retailers Love 1935 CBD's Products

1935 CBD's exclusive product line has been successful across multiple industries, including health and wellness, fitness, dental, chiropractic, and spa retail. The brand's sustained success is a testament to its commitment to quality, diversity, and innovation in the CBD industry. Whether a retailer operates a large corporation or a local store, 1935 CBD products are designed to resonate with customers.

Key Benefits of Partnering with 1935 CBD Wholesale

World-Class Customer Service: Industry experts dedicated to supporting your business with hands-on retail experience, education, and collaborative solutions.

Innovative, High-Quality Products: A diverse range of rigorously tested CBD skin and body care products ensures your customers receive only the best.

Competitive Pricing: Maximize profits with competitive wholesale prices, offering the best value in the market.

Low Barrier to Entry: An accessible wholesale program providing an easy way for businesses to start offering premium CBD products.

Rapid Response on Shipments: Ensuring efficient and cost-effective nationwide shipping through specialized channels.

Flexible Partnership Models to Suit Every Retailer

Option 1: Wholesale Purchasing

Wholesale Pricing

Full Profit Control

Diverse Product Selection

Option 2: Commission-Based Sales

No Upfront Inventory Costs

Revenue Sharing

Seamless Financial Processing

Join the 1935 CBD Wholesale Program Today

Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your retail offerings with luxurious, high-quality CBD skin and body care products that your customers will love. Visit www.1935cbd.com to learn more about our exclusive wholesale program or contact our dedicated wholesale team directly at [email protected].

Partner with 1935 CBD and bring the best in natural wellness to your customers today!

About 1935 CBD

Founded on a family farm established in 1935, 1935 CBD is a leading provider of full-spectrum CBD skin and body care products. Committed to quality, transparency, and natural farming practices, 1935 CBD has become a trusted name in the CBD industry, serving customers nationwide. CBD You Can Trust, Every Day, For Life.

