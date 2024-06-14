195 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 49 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2024 Edition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 195 attorneys and 49 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2024 edition.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 195 attorneys and 49 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2024 edition.

The Legal 500 United States recognizes practice area teams and practitioners who are "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. The recognitions are based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.

Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are widely regarded as being at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked as leading individuals for several years:

Lori G. Cohen – Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Robert J. Ivanhoe – Real Estate – Real Estate

Laura Foote Reiff – Labor and Employment – Immigration

Ten attorneys are recognized as "Leading Lawyers," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:

Michael J. Baum – Real Estate – Real Estate

Charles S. Birenbaum – Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

James N. Boudreau – Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

Robert C. Epstein– Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

Iris Escarrá – Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Robert J. Herrington – Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes

Corey E. Light – Real Estate – Real Estate

Martha J. Schoonover – Labor and Employment - Immigration

Sara K. Thompson – Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

David B. Weinstein – Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Toxic Tort

In addition, four attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:

Farah S. Ahmed – Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Brian A. Dombrowski – Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Dominic E. Draye – Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)

Eileen M. Hayes – Healthcare – Health Insurers

Two attorneys are recognized as "Rising Stars," who are up and coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:

Stephanie D. Ahmad – Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Michael E. McCarthy ­– Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)

Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:

"The team has extremely strong leadership at the top. As I have said in the past, and will continue to say, the partners treat you like a true partner and not like a client. They focus first on achieving the goals that are set out at the beginning and they try and do it in the most effective and efficient way. I always feel as though they are an extension of my team and that they are looking out for our best interests."

"Greenberg Traurig excels with a blend of specialized expertise and innovative legal solutions. It is known for having a diverse team and cutting-edge technology, enhancing service efficiency."

"The partners, with their vast experience and insightful leadership, foster an environment of professionalism and excellence. The associates are equally impressive, demonstrating remarkable dedication and a keen understanding of legal complexities."

"The lawyers there are responsive and strategic, providing excellent advice across the board and across the whole of the US, with offices in numerous locations."

"Very responsive to the client\'s particular needs and concerns as well as the overarching legal issues to be addressed. Strategy is developed with the input of the client at all times."

"Thorough knowledge of the issues and record, excellent legal analysis, and willingness to push back when appropriate. All lawyers are very, very responsive and provide insightful case management. We also value its fantastic, unique, creative fee arrangement."

"The team is great; in depth expertise, deep bench. On top of things, conscientious, always a step or two ahead."

Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 49 practice areas:

Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeal

Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)

Dispute Resolution> Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates

Dispute Resolution> Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals

Dispute Resolution> General Commercial Disputes

Dispute Resolution> Leading Trial Lawyers

Dispute Resolution> Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action- Defense- Toxic Tort

Dispute Resolution> Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action- Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)

Dispute Resolution> Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action- Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Dispute Resolution> Securities Litigation: Defense

Energy> Energy regulation: Electric power

Energy> Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy> Energy: Renewable/ Alternative Power

Environment> Environment: Litigation

Environment> Environment: Regulatory

Environment> Environment: Transactional

Finance> Capital Markets: high-yield debt offerings> Advice to issuers

Finance> Financial services regulation> Consumer finance

Finance> Fintech

Finance> Project finance> Energy and Power

Government> Government Contracts

Healthcare> Health Insurers

Healthcare> Life sciences

Healthcare> Service Providers

Industry Focus> Native America law

Intellectual Property> Patents: litigation (full coverage)

Intellectual Property> Patents: litigation (International Trade Commission)

Intellectual Property> Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings)

Intellectual Property> Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Intellectual Property> Trademarks: Litigation

Intellectual Property> Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Labor and Employment> Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Labor and Employment> ERISA Litigation

Labor and Employment> Immigration

Labor and Employment> Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment> Labor-Management Relations

Labor and Employment> Workplace and Employment Counseling

M&A/ Corporate and Commercial> Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Media, technology and telecoms> Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection)

Media, technology and telecoms> Media and entertainment: litigation

Media, technology and telecoms> Media and entertainment: transactional

Real Estate> Construction (Including Construction Litigation)

Real Estate> Land Use/ Zoning

Real Estate> Real Estate

Real Estate> Real Estate Finance

Real Estate> Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Tax> US Taxes: Contentious

Tax> US Taxes: Non-Contentious

Transport> Aviation and air travel- litigation and regulation

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2024 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations:

Attorney - Practice Area, Office

Darren J. Abernethy - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), San Francisco

Stephanie D. Ahmad - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Silicon Valley

Tricia A. Asaro - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Healthcare - Service Providers, Albany

Stephen Baird - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Minneapolis

Reena Bajowala - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Chicago

Jonathan D. Ball, Ph.D. - Healthcare - Life sciences, Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), New York

Ian C. Ballon - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Silicon Valley

Andrew Barr - Transport - Aviation and air travel - litigation and regulation, Denver

Kerri L. Barsh - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Miami

Naomi G. Beer - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, Denver

Christopher L. Bell - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Houston

Dr. Viola Bensinger - Finance - Fintech, Berlin

Justin Bernstein - Dispute Resolution - Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Austin

Daniel H. Black - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: transactional, Los Angeles

David S. Bloch - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), San Francisco

Gregory S. Bombard - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Boston

Scott J. Bornstein - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), New York

James N. Boudreau - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Philadelphia

Caroline Brancatella - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Albany

Heath J. Briggs - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Denver

Ellen M. Bronchetti - Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, San Francisco

Nicholas A. Brown - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), San Francisco

Jacob Bundick - Transport - Aviation and air travel - litigation and regulation, Las Vegas

Kelly Dobbs Bunting - Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, Philadelphia

Brigid F. Cech Samole - Dispute Resolution - Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Miami

Miami

Trevor J. Chaplick - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Washington, D.C.

John V. Chibbaro - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, Miami

Vincent H. Chieffo - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Los Angeles

Jeffrey M. Chiow - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick - Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), New York

Francis A. Citera - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Chicago

Lori G. Cohen - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Dispute Resolution - Leading Trial Lawyers, Atlanta

Brandon D. Cox - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Robert L. Crewdson - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), Atlanta

Richard M. Cutshall - Finance - Financial services regulation, Denver

Michael H. Davis - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Los Angeles

Harold H. Davis, Jr. - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), San Francisco

Carlos L. Diaz - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, Miami

Timothy W. Donovan - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), New York

Marcella C. Ducca - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Jeffrey P. Dunning - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Chicago

Jared E. Dwyer - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Miami

David J. Dykeman - Healthcare - Life sciences, Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston

Richard A. Edlin - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, New York

Wayne H. Elowe - Healthcare - Life sciences, Atlanta

Roman Fayerberg - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston

Joel Feldman - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Atlanta

Mark E. Ferrario - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), Las Vegas

Daniel P. Filor - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, New York

Bruce Fischer - Real Estate - Real Estate, Orange County

Gregory A. Fishman - Real Estate - Real Estate, Los Angeles

Michael T. Fishman - Real Estate - Real Estate, Chicago

Kyle R. Freeny - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Washington, D.C.

Catherine E. Galea - Healthcare - Service Providers, Philadelphia

Mark R. Galis - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Chicago

Sabrina R. Gallo - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Miami

James E. Gillenwater - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Miami

Richard J. Giusto - Real Estate - Real Estate, Miami

Jerrold F. Goldberg - Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Long Island

David M. Greenberg - Finance - Fintech, New York

Michael J. Grygiel - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Albany

Rebekah S. Guyon - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Los Angeles

Steven M. Harkins - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Taryn W. Harper - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Richard D. Harris - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), Chicago

Susan L. Heller - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Orange County

Ian A. Herbert - Labor and Employment - Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design, Northern Virginia

Robert Brady Herman - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Robert J. Herrington - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Los Angeles

Joseph A. Herz - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), New York

Adam S. Hoffinger - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Washington, D.C

Ronald J. Holland - Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, San Francisco

Caleb J. Holmes - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Philadelphia

Ryan T. Hopper - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. - Healthcare - Life sciences, Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston

Harold N. Iselin - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Albany

Nilda M. Isidro - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, New York

Robert J. Ivanhoe - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), New York

Raymond D. Jackson - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Northern Virginia

Bradley A. Jacobson - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Boston

David C. Jensen - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), New Jersey

Sean Jessee - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Precious Johnson - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Barbara A. Jones - Finance - Fintech, Los Angeles

Kurt A. Kappes - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Sacramento

Justin F. Keith - Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Boston

Glenn S. Kerner - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, New York

Irina Khasin - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Atlanta

Galit Kierkut - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, New Jersey

Candice E. Kim - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Los Angeles

Zackary D. Knaub - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Albany

Michael N. Kreitzer - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Miami

Vivian S. Kuo - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), Washington, D.C.

Emily Ladd-Kravitz - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Boston

Lisa M. Lanham - Finance - Fintech, New York

Nancy B. Lash - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Miami

Mindy B. Leathe - Labor and Employment - Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design, Miami

Kimberly S. LeCompte - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Miami

Victoria Davis Lockard - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Chia-Feng Lu - Healthcare - Life sciences, Washington, D.C.

William B. Mack - Finance - Financial services regulation, Finance - Fintech, New York

Eric J. Maiers - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Chicago

David G. Mandelbaum - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Philadelphia

Kaitlyn R. Maxwell - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Philadelphia

Paul R. McIntyre - Environment - Environment: Transactional, Philadelphia

Kelly L. McNamee - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Albany

Carolyn Fitzhugh McNiven - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, San Francisco

Brady R. McShane - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, Denver

S. Chase Means - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Los Angeles

Barbara Meili - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: transactional, New York

Cliff Merrell - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

William Michael, Jr. - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Miami

David I. Miller - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Finance - Fintech, New York

Gretchen N. Miller - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Chicago

Katie Molloy - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Tampa

Michael A. Moser - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Westchester County

Nathan J. Muyskens - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Washington, D.C.

Christopher J. Neumann - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver

Allison Ng - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Christopher O'Brien - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

Madeline Orlando - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Sacramento

Gregory E. Ostfeld - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Chicago

John D. Owens, III - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Miami

David C. Peck - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Healthcare - Service Providers, Fort Lauderdale

Chinh H. Pham - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston

Brian C. Porter - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa

Brian Prew - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), New York

Rose Cordero Prey - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), New York

Melissa P. Prusock - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

Stephen L. Rabinowitz - Real Estate - Real Estate, New York

Gretchen A. Ramos - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), San Francisco

Joshua L. Raskin - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), New York

Magan Pritam Ray - Labor and Employment - Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design, Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Silicon Valley

John R. Richards - Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, Atlanta

Bobby Rosenbloum - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: transactional, Atlanta

Mathew S. Rosengart - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Los Angeles

Eleanor M. Ross - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

Karin E. Ross - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Denver

Tina M. Ross - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Dallas

Brad M. Rostolsky - Healthcare - Service Providers, Philadelphia

Steven C. Russo - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, New York

Elizabeth Corliss Sacco - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Albany

Akiesha Gilcrist Sainvil - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Miami

Gary A. Saul - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Miami

Stephen L. Saxl - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), New York

Michael J. Schaengold - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

Dr. Christian Schede - Real Estate - Real Estate, Berlin

Elliot H. Scherker - Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Miami

Barry J. Schindler - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), New Jersey

Jeff E. Scott - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Los Angeles

Paul M. Seby - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver

Jay A. Segal - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, New York

Bardia Sergent - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Michael J. Slocum - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, New Jersey

Eva M. Spahn - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Atlanta

Libretta Stennes - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Minneapolis

Jonathan L. Sulds - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, New York

Nancy E. Taylor - Healthcare - Service Providers, Washington, D.C.

Cory A. Tessler - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, New York

Michael J. Thomas - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), Miami

Charles O. Thompson - Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, San Francisco

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston

Matthew K. Tieslau - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver

Christopher Torres - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa

Jena M. Valdetero - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Chicago

Sabina A. Vayner - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Atlanta

John Voorhees - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver

Shomari B. Wade - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

Steven J. Wadyka, Jr. - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Washington, D.C.

Dale Wainwright - Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Austin

Will Wagner - Environment – Environment: Litigation, Sacramento

Trenton A. Ward - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Atlanta

Craig Waugh - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Phoenix

Andrew S. Wein - Finance - Financial services regulation, West Palm Beach

David B. Weinstein - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Tampa

Jennifer H. Weiss - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Boston

Christopher R. White - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa

Sydney Fairchild Williamson - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta

Shira R. Yoshor - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Philadelphia

Jeremy D. Zangara - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Phoenix

David A. Zetoony - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Denver

Jennifer S. Zucker - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.

