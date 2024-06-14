195 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 49 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2024 Edition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 195 attorneys and 49 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2024 edition.
NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 195 attorneys and 49 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2024 edition.
The Legal 500 United States recognizes practice area teams and practitioners who are "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. The recognitions are based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.
Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are widely regarded as being at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked as leading individuals for several years:
Lori G. Cohen – Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
Robert J. Ivanhoe – Real Estate – Real Estate
Laura Foote Reiff – Labor and Employment – Immigration
Ten attorneys are recognized as "Leading Lawyers," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:
Michael J. Baum – Real Estate – Real Estate
Charles S. Birenbaum – Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
James N. Boudreau – Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
Robert C. Epstein– Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
Iris Escarrá – Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
Robert J. Herrington – Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes
Corey E. Light – Real Estate – Real Estate
Martha J. Schoonover – Labor and Employment - Immigration
Sara K. Thompson – Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
David B. Weinstein – Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Toxic Tort
In addition, four attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:
Farah S. Ahmed – Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
Brian A. Dombrowski – Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
Dominic E. Draye – Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)
Eileen M. Hayes – Healthcare – Health Insurers
Two attorneys are recognized as "Rising Stars," who are up and coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:
Stephanie D. Ahmad – Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
Michael E. McCarthy – Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)
Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:
"The team has extremely strong leadership at the top. As I have said in the past, and will continue to say, the partners treat you like a true partner and not like a client. They focus first on achieving the goals that are set out at the beginning and they try and do it in the most effective and efficient way. I always feel as though they are an extension of my team and that they are looking out for our best interests."
"Greenberg Traurig excels with a blend of specialized expertise and innovative legal solutions. It is known for having a diverse team and cutting-edge technology, enhancing service efficiency."
"The partners, with their vast experience and insightful leadership, foster an environment of professionalism and excellence. The associates are equally impressive, demonstrating remarkable dedication and a keen understanding of legal complexities."
"The lawyers there are responsive and strategic, providing excellent advice across the board and across the whole of the US, with offices in numerous locations."
"Very responsive to the client\'s particular needs and concerns as well as the overarching legal issues to be addressed. Strategy is developed with the input of the client at all times."
"Thorough knowledge of the issues and record, excellent legal analysis, and willingness to push back when appropriate. All lawyers are very, very responsive and provide insightful case management. We also value its fantastic, unique, creative fee arrangement."
"The team is great; in depth expertise, deep bench. On top of things, conscientious, always a step or two ahead."
Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 49 practice areas:
Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeal
Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)
Dispute Resolution> Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates
Dispute Resolution> Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals
Dispute Resolution> General Commercial Disputes
Dispute Resolution> Leading Trial Lawyers
Dispute Resolution> Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action- Defense- Toxic Tort
Dispute Resolution> Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action- Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)
Dispute Resolution> Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action- Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
Dispute Resolution> Securities Litigation: Defense
Energy> Energy regulation: Electric power
Energy> Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
Energy> Energy: Renewable/ Alternative Power
Environment> Environment: Litigation
Environment> Environment: Regulatory
Environment> Environment: Transactional
Finance> Capital Markets: high-yield debt offerings> Advice to issuers
Finance> Financial services regulation> Consumer finance
Finance> Fintech
Finance> Project finance> Energy and Power
Government> Government Contracts
Healthcare> Health Insurers
Healthcare> Life sciences
Healthcare> Service Providers
Industry Focus> Native America law
Intellectual Property> Patents: litigation (full coverage)
Intellectual Property> Patents: litigation (International Trade Commission)
Intellectual Property> Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings)
Intellectual Property> Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
Intellectual Property> Trademarks: Litigation
Intellectual Property> Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
Labor and Employment> Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
Labor and Employment> ERISA Litigation
Labor and Employment> Immigration
Labor and Employment> Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense
Labor and Employment> Labor-Management Relations
Labor and Employment> Workplace and Employment Counseling
M&A/ Corporate and Commercial> Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
Media, technology and telecoms> Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection)
Media, technology and telecoms> Media and entertainment: litigation
Media, technology and telecoms> Media and entertainment: transactional
Real Estate> Construction (Including Construction Litigation)
Real Estate> Land Use/ Zoning
Real Estate> Real Estate
Real Estate> Real Estate Finance
Real Estate> Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Tax> US Taxes: Contentious
Tax> US Taxes: Non-Contentious
Transport> Aviation and air travel- litigation and regulation
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2024 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations:
Attorney - Practice Area, Office
Darren J. Abernethy - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), San Francisco
Stephanie D. Ahmad - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Silicon Valley
Tricia A. Asaro - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Healthcare - Service Providers, Albany
Stephen Baird - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Minneapolis
Reena Bajowala - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Chicago
Jonathan D. Ball, Ph.D. - Healthcare - Life sciences, Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), New York
Ian C. Ballon - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Silicon Valley
Andrew Barr - Transport - Aviation and air travel - litigation and regulation, Denver
Kerri L. Barsh - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Miami
Naomi G. Beer - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, Denver
Christopher L. Bell - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Houston
Dr. Viola Bensinger - Finance - Fintech, Berlin
Justin Bernstein - Dispute Resolution - Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Austin
Daniel H. Black - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: transactional, Los Angeles
David S. Bloch - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), San Francisco
Gregory S. Bombard - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Boston
Scott J. Bornstein - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), New York
James N. Boudreau - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Philadelphia
Caroline Brancatella - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Albany
Heath J. Briggs - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Denver
Ellen M. Bronchetti - Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, San Francisco
Nicholas A. Brown - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), San Francisco
Jacob Bundick - Transport - Aviation and air travel - litigation and regulation, Las Vegas
Kelly Dobbs Bunting - Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, Philadelphia
Brigid F. Cech Samole - Dispute Resolution - Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal),
Miami
Trevor J. Chaplick - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Washington, D.C.
John V. Chibbaro - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, Miami
Vincent H. Chieffo - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Los Angeles
Jeffrey M. Chiow - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick - Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), New York
Francis A. Citera - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Chicago
Lori G. Cohen - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Dispute Resolution - Leading Trial Lawyers, Atlanta
Brandon D. Cox - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Robert L. Crewdson - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), Atlanta
Richard M. Cutshall - Finance - Financial services regulation, Denver
Michael H. Davis - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Los Angeles
Harold H. Davis, Jr. - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), San Francisco
Carlos L. Diaz - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, Miami
Timothy W. Donovan - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), New York
Marcella C. Ducca - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Jeffrey P. Dunning - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Chicago
Jared E. Dwyer - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Miami
David J. Dykeman - Healthcare - Life sciences, Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston
Richard A. Edlin - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, New York
Wayne H. Elowe - Healthcare - Life sciences, Atlanta
Roman Fayerberg - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston
Joel Feldman - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Atlanta
Mark E. Ferrario - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), Las Vegas
Daniel P. Filor - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, New York
Bruce Fischer - Real Estate - Real Estate, Orange County
Gregory A. Fishman - Real Estate - Real Estate, Los Angeles
Michael T. Fishman - Real Estate - Real Estate, Chicago
Kyle R. Freeny - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Washington, D.C.
Catherine E. Galea - Healthcare - Service Providers, Philadelphia
Mark R. Galis - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Chicago
Sabrina R. Gallo - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Miami
James E. Gillenwater - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Miami
Richard J. Giusto - Real Estate - Real Estate, Miami
Jerrold F. Goldberg - Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Long Island
David M. Greenberg - Finance - Fintech, New York
Michael J. Grygiel - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Albany
Rebekah S. Guyon - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Los Angeles
Steven M. Harkins - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Taryn W. Harper - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Richard D. Harris - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), Chicago
Susan L. Heller - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Orange County
Ian A. Herbert - Labor and Employment - Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design, Northern Virginia
Robert Brady Herman - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Robert J. Herrington - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Los Angeles
Joseph A. Herz - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), New York
Adam S. Hoffinger - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Washington, D.C
Ronald J. Holland - Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, San Francisco
Caleb J. Holmes - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Philadelphia
Ryan T. Hopper - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa
Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. - Healthcare - Life sciences, Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston
Harold N. Iselin - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Albany
Nilda M. Isidro - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, New York
Robert J. Ivanhoe - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), New York
Raymond D. Jackson - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Northern Virginia
Bradley A. Jacobson - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Boston
David C. Jensen - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), New Jersey
Sean Jessee - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Precious Johnson - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Barbara A. Jones - Finance - Fintech, Los Angeles
Kurt A. Kappes - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Sacramento
Justin F. Keith - Labor and Employment - Labor-Management Relations, Boston
Glenn S. Kerner - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, New York
Irina Khasin - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Atlanta
Galit Kierkut - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, New Jersey
Candice E. Kim - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Los Angeles
Zackary D. Knaub - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Albany
Michael N. Kreitzer - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Miami
Vivian S. Kuo - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), Washington, D.C.
Emily Ladd-Kravitz - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Boston
Lisa M. Lanham - Finance - Fintech, New York
Nancy B. Lash - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Miami
Mindy B. Leathe - Labor and Employment - Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design, Miami
Kimberly S. LeCompte - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Miami
Victoria Davis Lockard - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Chia-Feng Lu - Healthcare - Life sciences, Washington, D.C.
William B. Mack - Finance - Financial services regulation, Finance - Fintech, New York
Eric J. Maiers - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Chicago
David G. Mandelbaum - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Philadelphia
Kaitlyn R. Maxwell - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Philadelphia
Paul R. McIntyre - Environment - Environment: Transactional, Philadelphia
Kelly L. McNamee - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Albany
Carolyn Fitzhugh McNiven - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, San Francisco
Brady R. McShane - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, Denver
S. Chase Means - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Los Angeles
Barbara Meili - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: transactional, New York
Cliff Merrell - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
William Michael, Jr. - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Miami
David I. Miller - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Finance - Fintech, New York
Gretchen N. Miller - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Chicago
Katie Molloy - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Tampa
Michael A. Moser - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Westchester County
Nathan J. Muyskens - Dispute Resolution - Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense, Washington, D.C.
Christopher J. Neumann - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver
Allison Ng - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Christopher O'Brien - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
Madeline Orlando - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Sacramento
Gregory E. Ostfeld - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Chicago
John D. Owens, III - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Miami
David C. Peck - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Healthcare - Service Providers, Fort Lauderdale
Chinh H. Pham - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston
Brian C. Porter - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa
Brian Prew - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission), New York
Rose Cordero Prey - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), New York
Melissa P. Prusock - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
Stephen L. Rabinowitz - Real Estate - Real Estate, New York
Gretchen A. Ramos - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), San Francisco
Joshua L. Raskin - Intellectual Property - Patents: Litigation (full coverage), New York
Magan Pritam Ray - Labor and Employment - Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design, Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Silicon Valley
John R. Richards - Labor and Employment - Workplace and Employment Counseling, Atlanta
Bobby Rosenbloum - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: transactional, Atlanta
Mathew S. Rosengart - Media, technology and telecoms - Media and entertainment: litigation, Los Angeles
Eleanor M. Ross - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
Karin E. Ross - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Denver
Tina M. Ross - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Dallas
Brad M. Rostolsky - Healthcare - Service Providers, Philadelphia
Steven C. Russo - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, New York
Elizabeth Corliss Sacco - Healthcare - Health Insurers, Albany
Akiesha Gilcrist Sainvil - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Miami
Gary A. Saul - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, Miami
Stephen L. Saxl - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), New York
Michael J. Schaengold - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
Dr. Christian Schede - Real Estate - Real Estate, Berlin
Elliot H. Scherker - Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Miami
Barry J. Schindler - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), New Jersey
Jeff E. Scott - Dispute Resolution - General Commercial Disputes, Los Angeles
Paul M. Seby - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver
Jay A. Segal - Real Estate - Land Use/Zoning, New York
Bardia Sergent - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Michael J. Slocum - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, New Jersey
Eva M. Spahn - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco), Atlanta
Libretta Stennes - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Minneapolis
Jonathan L. Sulds - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, New York
Nancy E. Taylor - Healthcare - Service Providers, Washington, D.C.
Cory A. Tessler - Real Estate - Real Estate Finance, New York
Michael J. Thomas - Real Estate - Construction (Including Construction Litigation), Miami
Charles O. Thompson - Labor and Employment - Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, San Francisco
Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Boston
Matthew K. Tieslau - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver
Christopher Torres - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa
Jena M. Valdetero - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Chicago
Sabina A. Vayner - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing), Atlanta
John Voorhees - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Denver
Shomari B. Wade - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
Steven J. Wadyka, Jr. - Intellectual Property - Trademarks: Litigation, Washington, D.C.
Dale Wainwright - Dispute Resolution> Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal), Austin
Will Wagner - Environment – Environment: Litigation, Sacramento
Trenton A. Ward - Intellectual Property - Patents: prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings), Atlanta
Craig Waugh - Labor and Employment - ERISA Litigation, Phoenix
Andrew S. Wein - Finance - Financial services regulation, West Palm Beach
David B. Weinstein - Environment - Environment: Litigation, Environment - Environment: Regulatory, Environment - Environment: Transactional, Tampa
Jennifer H. Weiss - Real Estate - Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Boston
Christopher R. White - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense-Toxic Tort, Tampa
Sydney Fairchild Williamson - Dispute Resolution - Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Atlanta
Shira R. Yoshor - Intellectual Property - Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters), Philadelphia
Jeremy D. Zangara - M&A/Corporate and Commercial - Venture Capital and Emerging Companies, Phoenix
David A. Zetoony - Media, technology and telecoms - Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection), Denver
Jennifer S. Zucker - Government - Government contracts, Washington, D.C.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
