1980s Pop Icon Tiffany Performs at Kansas Mall, Shining a Light on Dynamic Mall Redevelopment Project

West Ridge Mall opened in 1988, and today, it remains the third-largest enclosed mall in the state of Kansas, with nearly 1 million square feet of commercial space. Over the past decade, the property saw anchor stores like Macy's and Sears close in 2012 and 2018, respectively. Various management companies failed to keep the retail center alive, and by 2021, the mall's occupancy rate had dropped to 39%, following national trends.

Last year, Advisors Excel announced plans to make the site its new corporate headquarters of up to 1,000 employees, in addition to revitalizing the shopping center with new dining, retail and community spaces as part of the company's innovative work-from-work strategy. Advisors Excel has chosen Texas-based redevelopment partner Russell Glen to support the project.

"Emerging from the pandemic, our company recognized the value of working together in the office," said Cody Foster, co-founder of Advisors Excel. "Our vision was to reinvent what a workplace and company culture can look like through the creation of a holistic campus experience that connects corporate office space with retail, dining and entertainment opportunities younger professionals seek."

The mall redevelopment comes on the heels of a 2023 report by the International Council of Retailers showing that Gen Z is embracing the mall, with those aged 16-26 preferring in-person shopping experiences to online ones. Likewise, 97% of survey respondents said they would shop at brick-and-mortar stores.

"As we compete for the next generation of talent, we believe this project will be vital to ensuring we have the assets online that young professionals are looking for," said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. "Nationally, many American malls have fallen victim to the mismanagement and apathy that leads to blight, and communities often feel their absence. In Topeka, we are excited to show one new way malls can thrive, inviting corporate activity alongside commercial and community engagement. What better way to kick off these efforts than with Tiffany!"

Tiffany will perform at the Greater Topeka Partnership's Annual Meeting on April 4. The Partnership unites the community's chamber of commerce, tourism and economic development interests under one roof. Their 1980s-themed Annual Meeting will take place in the mall food court and include a panel discussion featuring Foster, Howey, Mayor Padilla, and Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon. The group will discuss key redevelopment projects shaping the city's future.

About GO Topeka

GO Topeka creates county-wide economic success for all companies and citizens through the implementation of an aggressive economic development strategy that capitalizes on the unique strengths of the community. GO Topeka operates under the Greater Topeka Partnership and is the leading economic development agency in the area. For more, visit GOTopeka.com.

About The Greater Topeka Partnership

The Greater Topeka Partnership brings together community organizations committed to fostering economic development, enhancing quality of life, and promoting community growth in Topeka and Shawnee County. Those organizations include Downtown Topeka Inc., GO Topeka, the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Topeka, Inc. Through collaboration and innovation, The Partnership aims to create a vibrant, thriving environment for businesses and residents alike. For more, visit TopekaPartnership.com.

About Advisors Excel

Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined a marketing organization's role in supporting independent financial advisors. Its growth has been unparalleled in the industry and is achieved by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized how financial professionals build and operate their businesses. For more information, visit AdvisorsExcel.com.

Media Contact

Claudia Velasquez, Violet PR, 8627039202, [email protected]

SOURCE GO Topeka