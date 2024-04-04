1992 Gymnastics Olympic Gold Medalist in the All-around Tatiana Gutsu Launches Global Fitness Program: Worldwide Gift of Fit on World Health Day

"I built this program to give everyone who wants to stay fit and get healthy the chance to do so," said founder Tatiana Gutsu. Post this

Gift of Fit will be broadcast on Tatiana Gutsu's YouTube channel and will be free to everyone. The first session will be on April 7th, 2024 at 9 am EST. Click here to join.

Tatiana will broadcast live from Tatiana Gutsu Gymnastics Academy in Farmington Hills Michigan.

"I have worked with charitable organizations in Uganda, the USA, and Ukraine and have consistently heard about the need for a workout for those who either don't have access to an instructor or who are curious about staying fit but don't know where to start. I built this program to give everyone who wants to stay fit and get healthy the chance to do so," said founder Tatiana Gutsu.

The World Health Organization founded World Health Day which is celebrated annually and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. April 7th also marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948.

"I believe World Health Day is a great starting point for bringing The Gift of Fit to the world. I strongly agree with the World Health Organization's mission to champion health and a better future for all."

Organizations from around the world have already registered and plan to participate. Tatiana is encouraging everyone to go to her website and register their organization so they can receive special opportunities to work with Tatiana. To register go here.

Irina Angellova is developing the public relations strategy in Ukraine for The Worldwide Global Gift of Fit. Timofei Nagornii is also assisting on this project. Morgan Glassmeyer is providing marketing and strategic direction as well. Vito Curcuru has been part of the development team.

Tatiana is a well-known humanitarian who has worked with many charitable organizations since winning the gold medal in the 1992 Olympics. She has also founded the Global Humanitarian Organization which assists families around the world. The Tatiana Gutsu Gymnastics Academy team has contributed support to the development of this project

About Tatiana Gutsu Gymnastics Academy

Tatiana Gutsu Gymnastics Academy (TGGA) was founded by the 1992 Olympic gold medalist in artistic gymnastics all-around event, Tatiana Gutsu. The academy has students of all levels from all over the world including adults and children. TGGA is a designated American Athletic Union (AAU) facility. Additionally, Tatiana is certified by Special Olympics Michigan to teach rhythmic/artistic gymnastics and soccer to children who have special needs. These special needs students have the AAU designation of 'special stars.' TGGA is in Farmington Hills Michigan and hosts special events of all types including birthday parties and recitals. TGGA hosts several gymnastic meets including The 5th Annual Tatiana Gutsu Crystal Cup, American Gymnasts Invitational, and I Love the 80's Gymnastics Competition for Adults.

About Tatiana Gutsu

At the 1992 Olympic Games, Tatiana brought home the gold in the women's all-around competition and other medals for Ukraine. Her gold medal win was the first time the Ukrainian flag was raised and the anthem had been played in the history of the Olympics. She also won five gold medals in the 1990 European Championships. She earned the exclusive title of World Champion in 1991. At the 1991 European Championships she won 4 gold medals. In 1992 Tatiana won 3 gold medals in the European Championships. Tatiana is a Knight in the Ukrainian Association of Knights of the Order of St. Stanislas which is the highest civilian award given in Ukraine. Tatiana was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2022. She has recently taken on a new endeavor in competing as Mrs. Michigan in the Mrs. USA Pageant hosted in Omaha, NE this August 2024.

Today, Tatiana resides in Michigan where she coaches special stars, youth, and adult gymnasts and helps inspire and encourage them to reach their goals - whatever they may be. It is her goal to help young gymnasts and athletes become all they can be when it comes to athletic and personal ability. Tatiana has founded The Empowerment Zone which assists people in achieving their gold medal moments through personal coaching. Tatiana is a motivational speaker whose topics include finding your gold medal moment, resiliency in life and business, and the courage to achieve your goals. She speaks at schools, businesses, and charitable organizations. She has also founded her own charitable organization called The Global Humanitarian Organization.

