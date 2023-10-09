1A Smart Start, LLC Partners with M.E.S.A. to Expand Ignition Interlock Access

"We are excited to partner with M.E.S.A. to make our Ignition Interlock Devices more accessible to drivers across the country." -Bob Gallup, Chief Revenue Officer of Smart Start Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with M.E.S.A. to make our Ignition Interlock Devices more accessible to drivers across the country," said Bob Gallup, Chief Revenue Officer of Smart Start. "M.E.S.A. is a trusted and respected name in the automotive electronics industry, and we are confident their customers will appreciate having the option to obtain and maintain their Smart Start Ignition Interlock Devices at M.E.S.A. locations."

"Our partnership with Smart Start Ignition Interlock Devices is the best way for our Members to get into this space or expand their reach in their market. The Smart Start team and product is a perfect fit for M.E.S.A. and our Members," said Ryan Gunter, Executive Director of M.E.S.A.

The partnership between Smart Start and M.E.S.A. is a significant step forward in the fight against drunk driving. By making it easier for drivers to obtain and maintain their Smart Start Ignition Interlock Devices at convenient locations with exceptional service, the partnership will help more drivers get the help they need to stay safe on the road.

About Smart Start

1A Smart Start, LLC. is the acknowledged leader in alcohol monitoring nationally and worldwide. Smart Start's Ignition Interlocks, including our revolutionary new FLEX device, are a convenient, unobtrusive Ignition Interlock solution for DUI offenders. Smart Start's SmartMobile Classic™ and SmartMobile Insight™ devices are also redefining portable alcohol monitoring as the most discreet and effective devices for clients and monitoring authorities. Our SmartWeb™ platform offers real-time reporting and analysis for easy caseload management. Smart Start is Setting the Standard in Alcohol Monitoring Technology® with thousands of service locations in 22 countries, and a 24/7/365 multilingual Customer Care Center. Visit smartstartinc.com.

About M.E.S.A.

M.E.S.A. is the 12-volt industry's first and only Member-owned retailer marketing and buying group. The best independent retailers in the car audio and aftermarket car accessories industry have teamed up to gain increased buying power. Member retailers don't overlap geographically which means they can take advantage of group marketing campaigns and programs tailored specifically for the independent 12-volt retailer. M.E.S.A. connects their Members with M.E.S.A. Vendor Partners: the best vendors and manufacturers in the industry. Together, Members and Vendor Partners thrive in a mutually beneficial business relationship.

