1EdTech Annual Report Highlights Growth in Membership, Collaborations and Resources

1EdTech Releases Annual Report for 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1EdTech® Consortium (1EdTech), the world-leading nonprofit collaborative powering learner potential, released its 2023 annual report today. The report highlights another year of growth of the open, trusted, and innovative edtech and digital credentials ecosystem serving the needs of all learners. 1EdTech member organizations, spanning higher education, K-12, and corporate learning worldwide, have now surpassed 1,000, with ecosystem compatibility information on more than 11,000 products in the 1EdTech TrustEd Apps™ Directory. In 2023, 1EdTech's revenue achieved a record of more than $8,245,000, an increase of 20.8% from 2022.

Four of the biggest announcements in 2023 were:

The formation of the TrustEd Microcredential Coalition, consisting of leading education provider and supplier organizations dedicated to accelerating the transparency, mobility, and value of digital microcredentials

CASE Network 2 provides open, standards-based, U.S. K-12 learning standards for all 50 states, making it easier for school districts, states, and suppliers to achieve aligned instruction

The next phase of the evolution of Learning Tools Interoperability®, LTI® Advantage Data, sets the expectation that all digital learning tools will provide a baseline set of data "out-of-the-box" to enable a better understanding of product usage and student progress.

Three new rubrics (Accessibility, Generative AI Data, and Security Practices) were added to the TrustEd Apps program to help educational institutions vet and assess the best edtech tools for their growing ecosystems

1EdTech members range from K-12 and higher education institutions, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning organizations, and edtech suppliers. Together, these diverse groups of educational stakeholders collaborate to find solutions that benefit teaching and learning at all levels.

1EdTech invests in open standards and support software to enable and validate products working together. 1EdTech's broad community collaboration accelerates the adoption of open standards-based products, enabling edtech ecosystems with better usability, rapid innovation, and lower costs. Suppliers that fully embrace the ecosystem save millions of dollars on engineering and development costs while becoming more responsive to their customers' needs.

"1EdTech member organizations are the leaders in shaping the edtech ecosystem by enabling edtech products to work together. The result is better user experiences, greater engagement with tech, data insights, and the ability to scale technology and educational innovation," said Dr. Rob Abel, 1EdTech CEO. "All of the 1EdTech member organizations can be very proud of the impact our community is having, made possible by unprecedented commitment, support, and engagement from market leaders of all sizes and types."

View the interactive 1EdTech 2023 Annual Report here.

