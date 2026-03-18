1Flowww Opens New River North Office, Expanding Chicago Presence

1Flowww has opened a new office in River North, expanding its Chicago presence and creating a new hub for client strategy, collaboration, and growth.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1Flowww has opened a new office in River North, giving the digital marketing and growth firm a new home in Chicago as it expands its work with service-based businesses seeking stronger visibility, sharper positioning, and measurable growth.

The new office will serve as a hub for client strategy, creative collaboration, and in-person partnership. It marks a new chapter for 1Flowww as the company deepens its presence in Chicago and raises its profile among brands looking for a more direct, results-focused approach to marketing and business development. This is especially important in the age of AI, where personal relationships matter more than ever.

"Opening in River North puts us where energy, ambition, and opportunity meet," Thomas, founder and CEO of 1Flowww, said. "We built 1Flowww for businesses that are tired of vague marketing and ready for a strategy that actually drives growth. This office gives us a place to be closer to our local clients, more present in the market, and more intentional about the kind of company we're building."

Berenika "Bera" Niemczewski, co-founder of 1Flowww, said the new office reflects the company's long-term vision.

"We are not opening a space just to have an address in Chicago," Niemczewski said. "We are opening a place where strategy can move faster, ideas can get sharper, and partnerships can get stronger. River North gives us the right setting to build alongside ambitious businesses that want more than attention. They want and absolutely need momentum."

1Flowww helps businesses strengthen visibility across search, brand, and digital channels through SEO, AIO, web design, branding, content strategy, and growth systems built to convert attention into revenue. According to the company, it has maintained a 97% client retention rate and supports campaigns generating more than 1.5 million monthly page views.

With its River North office now open, 1Flowww plans to deepen relationships with Chicago-area businesses and continue building a presence rooted in clarity, performance, and long-term growth.

About 1Flowww

1Flowww is a digital marketing, business growth, and sales acceleration company that helps service enterprises grow through SEO, web design, branding, strategic marketing, and growth consulting. The company builds tailored growth systems designed to increase visibility, generate demand, and turn interest into measurable business results. Primary industries 1Flowww specializes in include dentistry, concierge medicine, and home services.

Media Contact

Thomas, 1Flowww, 1 630-441-6015, [email protected], www.1flowww.com

SOURCE 1Flowww