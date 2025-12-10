1Milk2Sugars Celebrates One Year of U.S. Operations with Record Growth, New Client Wins, and Industry Recognition

Celebrating a milestone year defined by record expansion, cross-border integration, and industry acclaim.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1Milk2Sugars, an award-winning communications agency with offices in New York, Toronto and Montreal, proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of its U.S. expansion. Since establishing its New York headquarters in late 2024, the agency has experienced a year of remarkable 3.5x growth, creative achievement and strengthened cross-border integration, solidifying "The Sugars" as leaders in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle communications.

Under the leadership of Tyler Williams, Managing Director, U.S., 1Milk2Sugars' American operations have achieved impressive triple-digit growth and welcomed an impressive roster of new clients, including L'Oreal USA (Thayers, Matrix and One Luxe) Inspired Beauty Brands (HASK, Gray Away and Fix Your Lid), Cartessa Aesthetics, SkinFix, Timebeam Beauty, Santu Beauty, Chéribé and more. Simultaneously, the agency has been able to better serve its existing North American clients, delivering expanded campaigns and strategic support for brands such as Angelcare Group (Diaper Genie, Angelcare Baby, Litter Genie, Pet Genie and Compost Genie), Vivier Skin, Medik8, W Hotels and more across both the US and Canada. Two of the agency's longstanding US clients, Medik8 and Touchland, underwent successful acquisitions to L'Oréal and Church and Dwight, respectively, this year. These efforts underscore the agency's ability to provide integrated, cross-border communications services that drive measurable results and growth for both new and long-standing partners.

"This past year represents an incredible chapter of growth and opportunity for 1Milk2Sugars," said Priya Chopra, Founder and CEO of 1Milk2Sugars. "We surpassed our sales targets by 340%, doubled our staff, and added several multi-national brands to our client base (including three brands from L'Oréal USA). Expanding our footprint into the U.S. has allowed us to better serve clients on a global scale, uniting our teams and expertise to deliver innovative, culturally relevant campaigns that delivered on value and impact."

Since opening the New York office last year, 1Milk2Sugars has continued to expand its public relations and integrated communications offering, deepening capabilities in influencer marketing, digital strategy and experiential programming to meet the evolving needs of modern brands. The agency's success has also been recognized within the industry; 1Milk2Sugars was named a finalist for "PR Agency of the Year" by BeautyMatter in 2025, reflecting its excellence in storytelling, client service, and strategic growth.

"Our first year in the U.S. has been both inspiring and energizing," said Williams. "We've built a strong foundation rooted in collaboration, creativity, and cultural insight. Looking ahead, our focus is on sustaining this momentum and continuing to deliver meaningful work that helps brands connect authentically and grow with purpose."

As 1Milk2Sugars celebrates this milestone, the agency remains committed to fostering innovation, inclusivity and impact across North America. With its signature "3 C's"-Community, Content and Coverage-guiding every campaign, the agency is poised for another year of exceptional growth with double-digit growth already confirmed and creative leadership.

About: 1Milk2Sugars is a culture-driven PR, influencer and social agency that helps ambitious brands awaken their potential by converting modern influence into measurable impact. With clients across beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and consumer goods, including L'Oréal, e.l.f. Cosmetics, W Hotels, Kenvue, Rare Beauty, Biersdorf, and Estée Lauder Companies, 1Milk2Sugars employs more than 60 staff with offices in New York, Toronto and Montreal. 1Milk2Sugars was recently named the recipient of Ragan's Workplace Wellness Award, The PR Net's Agency of the Year, Globe & Mail Fastest Growing Companies 2025, and Certified Great Places to Work four years consecutively.

