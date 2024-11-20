1st Annual 10X Wealth Conference Hosted by Grant Cardone: A Transformational Gathering for Financial Growth and Innovation

"We are thrilled with the success of the first annual 10X Wealth Conference," said Grant Cardone. "The insights shared by our speakers are invaluable for anyone looking to expand their wealth and make informed financial decisions." Post this

Charlie Gasparino : A seasoned financial journalist and senior correspondent for Fox Business Network, Gasparino moderated the event's fireside chats and captivated attendees with firsthand accountsof market movements and the intricate relationships within the financial industry.

: A seasoned financial journalist and senior correspondent for Fox Business Network, Gasparino moderated the event's fireside chats and captivated attendees with firsthand accountsof market movements and the intricate relationships within the financial industry. Anthony Pompliano: The founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, Pompliano is known for identifying transformative investment opportunities. He shared key insights into market trends and the future of investing in today's rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Don Peebles: As the founder of The Peebles Corporation, with an $8 billion development pipeline, Peebles discussed his groundbreaking work in urban development, sustainable growth, and community transformation through real estate and education.

development pipeline, Peebles discussed his groundbreaking work in urban development, sustainable growth, and community transformation through real estate and education. Karlton Dennis : Recognized as the #1 Tax Strategist in the U.S., Dennis has saved clients over $100 million through innovative tax strategies. His session focused on navigating tax legislation and maximizing tax efficiency—essential insights for anyone seeking financial growth.

: Recognized as the #1 Tax Strategist in the U.S., Dennis has saved clients over through innovative tax strategies. His session focused on navigating tax legislation and maximizing tax efficiency—essential insights for anyone seeking financial growth. Mayor Francis Suarez: Miami's 43rd mayor highlighted his initiatives to transform the city into a global hub for innovation, investment, and technology. Suarez shared strategies for fostering economic development and creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

43rd mayor highlighted his initiatives to transform the city into a global hub for innovation, investment, and technology. Suarez shared strategies for fostering economic development and creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Gary Cohn: Currently Vice Chairman of IBM and a distinguished financial expert, Cohn provided insights into the effects of economic policies on market dynamics, emphasizing fiscal responsibility and strategic growth for businesses.

Bob Duggan: Renowned entrepreneur and financier, Duggan discussed his achievements in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, including the $21 billion acquisition of Pharmacyclics by AbbVie, and shared his vision for using wealth to drive positive societal impact.

acquisition of Pharmacyclics by AbbVie, and shared his vision for using wealth to drive positive societal impact. David Weild IV: Known as the "Father of the JOBS Act" and former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, Weild explored the intersections of financial markets, regulation, and capital access for small businesses.

Jeff Rojek: As KPMG's Global Private Equity Lead, Rojek offered insights into financial operations, strategic growth, and investment analysis, focusing on how private equity firms create value and manage portfolios.

Adam Kobeissi: Founder and editor-in-chief of The Kobeissi Letter, Kobeissi is a highly regarded market analyst and trader known for his in-depth coverage of macroeconomic trends and investment opportunities. At the conference, Kobeissi broke down complex financial concepts into actionable strategies, empowering attendees to make informed decisions in volatile markets.

Jon and Pete Najarian: Legendary traders and co-founders of Market Rebellion, the Najarian brothers are celebrated for their expertise in options trading and market analysis. They shared innovative approaches to navigating market volatility, providing attendees with actionable tips on identifying high-probability trades and leveraging options strategies to maximize returns.

Other notable speakers included Marc Lopresti, Brandon Dawson, Eddie Valentino, and Mitch Smith, who contributed unique perspectives from their extensive backgrounds in finance, trading, and investing.

The conference served as a transformative platform for financial education, networking, and collaboration, inspiring attendees to elevate their financial journeys.

"We are thrilled with the success of the first annual 10X Wealth Conference," said Grant Cardone. "The insights shared by our speakers are invaluable for anyone looking to expand their wealth and make informed financial decisions. We are committed to creating a movement that empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures."

As the event concluded, plans for the second annual 10X Wealth Conference are already underway, promising an even more robust lineup of speakers and growth opportunities.

For more information about the 10X Wealth Conference and upcoming events, visit https://www.10xwealthcon.com.

About Cardone Training Technologies

Cardone Training Technologies Inc. (CTTI) stands as a global leader in sales training and business consulting. Founded by internationally renowned businessman, real estate investor, private equity fund manager, and New York Times bestselling author Grant Cardone, CTTI's mission is to transform potential into performance. We equip professionals with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive marketplace, proudly serving a diverse client base ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For over 35 years, Grant Cardone and CTTI have been trusted providers of comprehensive business training and consulting. Our extensive offerings include online courses, live workshops, on-demand content, and personalized coaching, all meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern organizations. From new-hire training that accelerates onboarding to continuous education certifications as your company and sales team grow, we provide unmatched online sales training.

With more than 8,000 fully interactive video segments and 24/7 access and support, CTTI enables companies and individuals to leverage the unparalleled expertise of Grant Cardone and Cardone Training Technologies Inc. to achieve exceptional business success.

For more information, visit https://www.cardonetraining.com or follow us on social media.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates Cardone Capital, a private equity real estate firm with a $4.8 billion multifamily portfolio, and runs over seven other companies. He's a top crowdfunder, raising over $1.5 billion via social media. Featured on Season 2 of Discovery's Undercover Billionaire, Grant built a million-dollar business in 90 days. He's a New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including The 10X Rule, which sparked the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business conference. An internationally renowned and sought after business and marketing consultant, Grant speaks on leadership, real estate, and finance. He's a frequent guest on major news networks and a contributor to leading business publications.

For more information, visit https://www.grantcardone.com or follow him on social media.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Cardone Training Technologies, Inc., 310-777-0255, [email protected], https://www.cardonetraining.com/

SOURCE Cardone Training Technologies, Inc.