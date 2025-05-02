1st Optimal Delivers Life-Changing Telehealth for Hormones, Weight Loss, and Wellness

1st Optimal offers personalized telehealth for high performers, specializing in hormone therapy, weight loss, and longevity. Services include at-home testing, GLP-1 meds, and peptides. Members get expert care, flexible plans, and an online experience designed to optimize energy and health. Post this

Whether you're battling burnout or building a long-term health strategy, 1st Optimal provides the tools, insights, and medical guidance to help you take control.

"In today's fast-paced world full of distractions, 1st Optimal invites you to pause, take a time-out, and put yourself first, specifically, your health. By prioritizing your well-being, we can partner with you to optimize your health, energy, and vitality. We live by our belief: 'Optimize You so that You Can Uplift Others.' When you are at your best, you can better support your family, community, and colleagues, all while pursuing what you love with renewed energy and purpose," said Joe Miller, CEO of 1st Optimal.

Comprehensive, Personalized Telehealth Services

1st Optimal provides a premium telehealth experience designed for high-performing individuals who want to take control of their health, energy, and longevity. Through their personalized functional medicine approach, they offer comprehensive diagnostic testing to identify early signs of dysfunction and guide targeted, evidence-based care.

1st Optimal's advanced lab panels assess critical biomarkers, including testosterone, estrogen, Vitamin D levels, in-depth Lipid Panels, thyroid function, insulin sensitivity, metabolic health, inflammation markers, and more. In addition, their platform features cutting-edge specialty testing, including at-home blood work kits, DUTCH hormone metabolite testing, saliva-based cortisol and stress assessments, GI-MAP gut health analysis, food sensitivity and allergy testing, and environmental toxin screening to detect hidden exposures that impact performance and recovery.

These insights form the foundation of their high-performance health programs, empowering members to optimize how they feel, function, and lead. Because at 1st Optimal, they believe in one core mission: Optimize You, So You Can Uplift Others.

You can explore their personalized health services at 1stoptimal.com and view their diagnostic and supplement offerings at shop.1stoptimal.com.

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Hormonal changes impact energy, mood, metabolism, and strength in both men and women — often beginning as early as the mid-20s. At 1st Optimal, their bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) programs are designed to restore optimal hormone levels using compounds that are structurally identical to the body's natural hormones. As hormone production declines, many people experience symptoms like reduced bone density, slower recovery, brain fog, fatigue, and other signs of premature aging. Their personalized approach focuses on optimizing vitality and improving long-term health outcomes through comprehensive lab testing and individualized care.

BHRT for Women

For women, hormone imbalances can lead to a wide range of symptoms — particularly during perimenopause and menopause. 1st Optimal's female hormone optimization programs support women dealing with hot flashes, night sweats, irritability, mood swings, low libido, and osteopenia or osteoporosis related to hormonal decline. their team uses DUTCH testing, blood work, and saliva panels to evaluate estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol levels, then tailors BHRT plans using bioidentical estrogen and progesterone to promote hormonal balance. This approach not only alleviates menopausal symptoms but also helps improve skin health, sleep quality, mental clarity, and metabolic resilience — helping women maintain their performance, confidence, and energy through every phase of life.

BHRT for Men

For men, low testosterone can significantly affect quality of life and performance. Symptoms such as chronic fatigue, decreased muscle mass, slower recovery from workouts, low libido, brain fog, and reduced motivation are common signs of andropause (age-related testosterone decline). 1st Optimal specializes in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) using bioidentical testosterone to support muscle strength, cognitive function, sexual health, and emotional stability.

1st Optimal's male-focused BHRT programs start with a comprehensive health assessment and hormone panel, including free and total testosterone, estradiol, SHBG, and DHT, allowing for precise and monitored optimization. With a focus on longevity, peak performance, and sustainable energy, they help men lead with strength — both at work and at home.

Weight Loss and Peptide Therapy

Weight loss programs feature GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide, proven to help patients lose up to 15–22% of body weight. Plans are supervised by medical experts and include premium member pricing and benefits to ensure long-term success.

Additionally, FDA-approved peptide therapies like liraglutide and semaglutide are available to optimize metabolic function, improve cardiovascular health, and support sexual wellness.

Hair, Skin, and Supplement Optimization

1st Optimal's hair and skin care solutions combine medical-grade treatments such as finasteride and growth factor therapies to promote hair growth and skin vitality.

Customized supplement optimization plans use evidence-based ingredients like omega-3s, vitamin D3, and adaptogenic herbs to fill nutrient gaps and enhance overall wellness.

Seamless Online Experience

Every member receives a personalized health strategy crafted by medical experts and wellness coaches. Through 100% online and hassle-free refills, members can easily access prescribed medications, peptides, and premium supplements without the inconvenience of in-person pharmacy visits.

With flexible memberships, premium member pricing and benefits, no insurance requirements, and HSA/FSA eligibility, 1st Optimal makes expert-guided care affordable and accessible for all.

About 1st Optimal

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, 1st Optimal specializes in functional medicine telehealth, helping high performers optimize their energy, vitality, and longevity — so they can uplift the people and causes they care about most.

Adults ready to take control of their health can book a virtual consultation online at 1stoptimal.com/book-a-call.

For more information, visit https://1stoptimal.com.

"Optimize You, Uplift Others."

