1touch.io Enhances Cloud Data Visibility and Security with Google Cloud

"The 1touch.io integration with Google Cloud will elevate security and governance for cloud migrations, providing enterprises with deeper insights into their sensitive data storage and usage," stated Zak Rubinstein, CEO of 1touch.io.

For instance, a joint Fortune 500 Insurance customer has adopted BigQuery as its modern cloud data lake. The organization faced challenges with the rapid addition of data pipelines to BigQuery, making it difficult for security and governance teams to maintain adequate controls. By integrating 1touch.io Inventa, the company now has full visibility into trillions of records on BigQuery, ensuring the implementation of robust security and governance. Moreover, with support for Workspace, the collaboration between 1touch.io and Google Cloud offers comprehensive visibility into structured data, unstructured data, and SaaS applications hosted on Google Cloud, providing optimal protection.

"Google Cloud has been a wonderful partner for us as we expand our operations following our successful Series B fundraise. Through these integrations, together we will bring additional layers of security and governance to the broader Google Cloud customer base," stated Zak Rubinstein, CEO and Cofounder of 1touch.io. "For organizations undergoing cloud migrations, data visibility is a growing concern, both in the cloud and traditional data centers. The ability to migrate data to Google Cloud with proper controls and enhanced cloud posture via our integration with Google Data Loss Prevention will be a game-changer for security-conscious organizations. We look forward to working with Google Cloud to further our mission to deliver sensitive data intelligence to security, risk and governance teams across the enterprise."

1touch.io is a leading provider of Sensitive Data Intelligence solutions, empowering organizations to discover, manage, and protect their most critical data. With innovative technology and deep expertise in data privacy and security, 1touch.io helps businesses proactively address data risks and compliance challenges across the enterprise.

