1up Raises $5.25M Seed Round to Automate Knowledge for Sales Teams

1up is addressing a critical pain point for sales teams across industries. With an increasingly competitive landscape, high-performing go-to-market (GTM) teams need immediate access to accurate product knowledge.

However, most companies lack the tools to efficiently deliver this knowledge across their organization, resulting in wasted time and delayed deals.

"Sales is one of the toughest jobs in the world. It gets even harder when you don't have easy access to company knowledge. Try spending hours filling out a 200-row questionnaire outlining the technical details of your product. Sales teams everywhere are drowning in customer questions and painful manual tasks that slow down the deal process," said George Avetisov, Founder & CEO of 1up.

1up automates knowledge management for GTM teams, helping them respond to customer queries and complete time-consuming tasks with ease. The platform empowers a wide range of professionals, including Account Executives, Sales Engineers, Solutions Consultants, RFP Managers, and IT professionals, to automate their workflows, saving valuable time and unlocking a new level of productivity.

"We're seeing 1up users answer tough customer questions in seconds and complete complex RFPs 10x faster. This is the promise of Artificial Intelligence. It's not about replacing human labor but augmenting it in a way that reduces the time spent on mundane work. With 1up, sales teams are able to achieve much more with far less pain."

More Than 1 Million Queries Processed Since Launch 📈

Since launching, 1up has processed more than 1 million queries and is experiencing rapid growth. The company's customers are benefiting from seamless knowledge automation powered by large language models (LLMs), allowing them to tap into the full potential of their organizational knowledge.

"1up transforms every user into a product expert, enabling them to get accurate answers quickly and automate complex tasks like RFPs and compliance questionnaires. It's a must-have for Sales and Solutions Team," said Sara Jones, Global VP of Solutions at Sitecore.

"In my former life as an operator, the best vendors I ever worked with were those who could immediately address my technical questions and quickly move the buying process forward," added Kobie Fuller, General Partner at Upfront Ventures. "When I met 1up, I immediately saw how their AI-powered knowledge system could transform enterprise sales by helping teams deliver quick, accurate responses to complex questions. It's a game-changer for revenue teams."

About 1up:

1up is an AI Knowledge Automation platform that helps sales teams access critical knowledge when they need it most. By leveraging large language models (LLMs), 1up enables teams to answer sales questions, RFPs, and security questionnaires 10x faster. Based in New York City, 1up has raised more than $8 million and is trusted by industry leaders such as WalkMe, Gladly, Deliveroo, and many more across the globe to unlock a faster sales experience.

For more information, please visit www.1up.ai

