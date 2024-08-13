2 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2024 Who's Who Legal Competition Report

Robert Gago and Dr. Robert Hardy, of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed as Recommended in the 2024 Who's Who Legal: Competition report.

WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Gago and Dr. Robert Hardy, of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed as Recommended in the 2024 Who's Who Legal: Competition report.

The Who's Who Legal: Competition is a comprehensive guide to the leading competition and state aid lawyers and economists around the world. The lawyers selected advise and represent clients in internal, regulatory, and criminal investigations, as well as assisting with merger filings, civil and criminal litigation, and cartel matters.

Robert Gago is head of the Competition Law Practice in Greenberg Traurig's Warsaw Office. He advises clients in the field of competition and consumer protection law and economic regulations. Gago advises on competition law aspects of M&A projects and represents clients in merger proceedings before the Polish Competition Authority as well as in procedures before the European Commission.

Dr. Robert Hardy is a local partner in Greenberg Traurig's Amsterdam office. Hardy's practice covers a wide range of issues under European and Dutch competition law. He represents clients before the European Commission, the Dutch Competition Authority, the Dutch administrative law courts, and the EU courts in matters relating to cartel defense, abuse of dominance, merger control, and state aid proceedings.

About Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Antirust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice attorneys have experience and depth in virtually every aspect of antitrust litigation - both civil and criminal. We support clients internationally on the broad array of antitrust issues, drawing on the capabilities of our global platform of legal talent in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. This includes advising on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, and handling complex multi-jurisdictional merger control filings, as well as working with clients to craft antitrust compliance programs, overseeing internal investigations, and representing clients in government antitrust investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Steven Hamburgo, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.0500, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig