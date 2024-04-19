2 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to Los Angeles Business Journal 'Top 100 Lawyers' List

Lisa C. McCurdy and Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office, were both named to the "Top 100 Lawyers" list by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa C. McCurdy and Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office, were both named to the "Top 100 Lawyers" list by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

This is Rosengart's third year in a row receiving this accolade; he was chosen in the Litigation category. It is McCurdy's first recognition by the publication, as part of the Trusts & Estates Litigation category. The list recognizes the achievements of leading lawyers in the Los Angeles business community, according to the publication.

McCurdy practices commercial civil litigation, with a particular focus on retail, consumer products and services, and real estate and financing litigation, and has deep experience in trust and estate litigation, particularly trusts and estates with significant real estate and business holdings. She has wide-ranging experience in both federal and state court, as well as in administrative proceedings and regulatory investigations. McCurdy also practices in the area of animal protection law, regularly volunteering her time and litigating cases on behalf of both animal protection groups and individual clients, and working on improving legislation and education in an effort to improve the treatment of animals. As a result of this work, she was appointed by the mayor of Los Angeles in 2012 to serve as a commissioner for the Animal Services Department of the City of Los Angeles, and served in that capacity and as board president until February 2014. She was a board member and past board president of Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest from 2012-2024. In addition to her practice, McCurdy is co-chair of the firm's Global Women's Initiative, and co-chairs shareholder recruiting for the Los Angeles office.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who practices in complex commercial litigation, was recently honored by Forbes for his body of work in its inaugural list of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States which, according to the publication, recognizes the "finest in the field," whose "integrity," "expertise, passion, and purpose set them apart" as "the best in the business." Forbes stated that "Rosengart brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor."

Named Benchmark Litigation's 2024 Entertainment Litigator of the Year, Rosengart was previously recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal on its "LA500" and "Leaders of Influence" lists, wherein he was described as "one of the most influential litigators" in Los Angeles and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America" who is "one of the nation's preeminent litigators."

Among other accolades, Rosengart has also been recognized as one of the nation's Top 100 litigators by the Daily Journal and was named both a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. He has received the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award, Variety's Power of Law Award and, for his body of work, the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Described by his long-time client Sean Penn as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger and bigger principles," Rosengart has also been named a media and entertainment MVP, and an "elite" lawyer and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360; a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500; and a "legal warrior" who is "principled" by ABC. He has been perennially acknowledged as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports.

