2 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Honored at California Legal Awards

Michael Burshteyn and Bruce Fischer, shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were honored at American Legal Media/Law.com's California Legal Awards ceremony June 25 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Burshteyn and Bruce Fischer, shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were honored at American Legal Media/Law.com's California Legal Awards ceremony June 25 in Los Angeles.

Burshteyn was named a "Lawyers on the Fast Track" honoree, an award for attorneys under 40-years-old who are "setting the pace for excellence." Fischer was named a finalist for "Real Estate Lawyer of the Year," which recognizes attorneys who represent clients that "embody the future of real estate." The California Legal Awards celebrate the attorneys driving the Golden State's dynamic legal landscape, according to the publication.

Burshteyn, a member of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, handles complex commercial disputes and class action matters involving privacy, cryptocurrency, data security, artificial intelligence (AI), defamation, and other novel technology and Internet law issues as well as startup controversies. He is lead counsel in multiple cases involving more than $100 million in controversy. Burshteyn also represents clients in cybercrime, consumer protection and fraud investigations, and regulatory inquiries. He previously founded and was the CEO of CryptoMove, a security startup that developed novel moving target defense technology. He draws on this business background to serve as outside general counsel to AI, crypto, e-commerce, and other technology startups, as well as individual and institutional investors. Burshteyn is based in the firm's San Francisco office.

Fischer is chair of the West Coast Real Estate Practice as well as co-managing shareholder of the firm's Orange County office. He works with real estate funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and institutional owners, and their advisors, in connection with the purchase and sale, ground-up development, and financing of commercial properties – including multiproperty and multistate portfolio sales and acquisitions – directly or through the formation of joint ventures with local operators or developers. Fischer also represents institutional lenders and institutional owners in connection with workouts involving complex loan restructuring, foreclosures, deeds in lieu of foreclosure, and the appointment of receivers. Additionally, his practice includes the representation of institutional lenders and borrowers regarding the origination of construction loans, permanent loans and credit enhancement involving commercial projects, multiphase residential projects, and affordable housing projects.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP