2 in 3 Hiring Managers More Likely To Hire Gen Zers With Soft Skills Over College Degrees

Hiring managers report Gen Zers lack important, basic soft skills
SEATTLE, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,000 U.S. hiring managers reveals that soft skills now outweigh both hard skills and college degrees when it comes to hiring Gen Z candidates. Nearly two-thirds (65%) say they'd rather hire someone with strong soft skills and no degree than a degree-holder who lacks them.
Soft skills are harder to teach and more essential
More than half (53%) say Gen Z workers are more likely to lack soft skills than hard skills. Top concerns include work ethic (57%), professionalism (49%), punctuality (44%), and communication (40%).
The top reason hiring managers prioritize soft skills: they're harder to teach (57%). Others say they make candidates easier to work with (46%) and signal better cultural fit (44%). One in three say Gen Z can now use AI to fill hard skill gaps, further increasing the value of soft skills.
"Professionals with strong soft skills need less oversight, which is a huge win for busy managers," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "In many roles, soft skills are what actually drive success."
Poor interview habits are holding Gen Z back
Many Gen Z candidates are struggling to demonstrate professionalism during the hiring process. Hiring managers report issues like dressing inappropriately (52%), showing up late (49%), using phones during interviews (38%), and failing to send follow-up emails (29%). Sixteen percent say a Gen Z applicant even brought someone else to the interview.
"Soft skills like professionalism and punctuality aren't innate; they're developed through experience, feedback, and mentorship," says Toothacre. "Instead of labeling these as generational flaws, hiring managers should recognize the need to coach and support early-career professionals as they grow."
What hiring managers want most
The soft skills most likely to improve a Gen Z candidate's chances of getting hired include:
- Clear communication (63%)
- Showing initiative (56%)
- Professionalism (52%)
- Punctuality (49%)
- Responsiveness (48%)
This survey was conducted in June 2025 via Pollfish among 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who met specific demographic and professional criteria.
