"Professionals with strong soft skills need less oversight, which is a huge win for busy managers." Post this

The top reason hiring managers prioritize soft skills: they're harder to teach (57%). Others say they make candidates easier to work with (46%) and signal better cultural fit (44%). One in three say Gen Z can now use AI to fill hard skill gaps, further increasing the value of soft skills.

"Professionals with strong soft skills need less oversight, which is a huge win for busy managers," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "In many roles, soft skills are what actually drive success."

Poor interview habits are holding Gen Z back

Many Gen Z candidates are struggling to demonstrate professionalism during the hiring process. Hiring managers report issues like dressing inappropriately (52%), showing up late (49%), using phones during interviews (38%), and failing to send follow-up emails (29%). Sixteen percent say a Gen Z applicant even brought someone else to the interview.

"Soft skills like professionalism and punctuality aren't innate; they're developed through experience, feedback, and mentorship," says Toothacre. "Instead of labeling these as generational flaws, hiring managers should recognize the need to coach and support early-career professionals as they grow."

What hiring managers want most

The soft skills most likely to improve a Gen Z candidate's chances of getting hired include:

Clear communication (63%)

Showing initiative (56%)

Professionalism (52%)

Punctuality (49%)

Responsiveness (48%)

This survey was conducted in June 2025 via Pollfish among 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who met specific demographic and professional criteria.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/2-in-3-hiring-managers-more-likely-to-hire-gen-zers-with-soft-skills-over-college-degrees/

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com offers a comprehensive selection of free, industry-specific resume templates, tailored to meet the needs of various job seekers. The website also provides extensive resources to help facilitate the job application process, including expert advice, resume examples, and tips and tricks for creating impactful resumes. For more information, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/.

Media Contact

Abigail Davis, ResumeTemplates.com, 8007197459, [email protected]

SOURCE ResumeTemplates.com