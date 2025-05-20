"Dropping degree requirements opens doors for candidates and expands the talent pool for employers," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "Soft skills and culture fit are often more important than a diploma." Post this

25% of companies have already or will drop bachelor's degree requirements in 2025

69% prioritize experience over education

84% of companies that removed degree requirements say it's been successful

Why Companies Are Making the Change

77% want to focus on skills over credentials

48% aim to improve diversity

28% say it allows for lower salaries

What Employers Want From Gen Z

42% say Gen Z should prioritize experience over a degree

35% say AI skills matter more than a degree

53% prefer Gen Z candidates with strong soft skills and no degree over those with a degree but weak soft skills

"Dropping degree requirements opens doors for candidates and expands the talent pool for employers," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "Soft skills and culture fit are often more important than a diploma."

This survey was conducted in May 2025 via Pollfish among 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who met specific demographic and professional criteria.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/2-in-5-hiring-managers-say-gen-z-should-prioritize-gaining-experience-over-a-degree/

