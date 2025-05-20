More companies are dropping bachelor's degree requirements, citing benefits like diversity and lower salary costs
SEATTLE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,000 U.S. hiring managers reveals a shift toward skills-based hiring, with many employers rethinking the value of college degrees.
Degree Requirements Are Disappearing
- 25% of companies have already or will drop bachelor's degree requirements in 2025
- 69% prioritize experience over education
- 84% of companies that removed degree requirements say it's been successful
Why Companies Are Making the Change
- 77% want to focus on skills over credentials
- 48% aim to improve diversity
- 28% say it allows for lower salaries
What Employers Want From Gen Z
- 42% say Gen Z should prioritize experience over a degree
- 35% say AI skills matter more than a degree
- 53% prefer Gen Z candidates with strong soft skills and no degree over those with a degree but weak soft skills
"Dropping degree requirements opens doors for candidates and expands the talent pool for employers," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "Soft skills and culture fit are often more important than a diploma."
This survey was conducted in May 2025 via Pollfish among 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who met specific demographic and professional criteria.
The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/2-in-5-hiring-managers-say-gen-z-should-prioritize-gaining-experience-over-a-degree/
