2 in 5 Hiring Managers Say Gen Z Should Prioritize Gaining Experience Over a Degree

Top Tactics Being Used

47% are delaying raises or promotions

46% enforcing stricter policies

45% increasing workloads

42% mandating more office days

35% reducing pay or bonuses

32% cutting benefits

Costs and Consequences

85% say quiet firing is effective

9 in 10 say it's hurting morale

77% say some employees stay despite poor treatment due to a tough job market

21% admit to laying off staff just to lower morale among remaining employees

"Quiet firing might seem efficient, but it erodes trust and damages productivity," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "When used broadly, companies risk losing their best workers—while disengaged ones stay."

Why Companies Are Cutting Staff

50% cite declining revenue

46% blame tariff-related costs

39% expect a recession

31% say automation is replacing roles

Most companies are reducing staff moderately in 2025, with 40% cutting 5 to 10% of their workforce.

Formal Layoffs Still Common

60% of companies have already conducted layoffs

34% plan more layoffs regardless of quiet firing outcomes

32% will lay off only if quiet firing fails

This survey was conducted in May 2025 via Pollfish among 1,128 U.S. business leaders who met specific demographic and professional criteria.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/more-than-half-of-companies-will-quiet-fire-employees-in-2025/

