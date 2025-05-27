2 in 5 Hiring Managers Say Gen Z Should Prioritize Gaining Experience Over a Degree

More companies are dropping bachelor's degree requirements, citing benefits like diversity and lower salary costs
SEATTLE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,128 business leaders finds that quiet firing is a widespread strategy in 2025. More than half of companies say they are using or plan to use the tactic—defined as pushing employees out indirectly through delayed raises, heavier workloads, and reduced benefits.
53% of Companies Are Quiet Firing This Year
- 42% are already quiet firing, and 11% plan to start later this year
- 41% use it to push out specific employees
- 32% say they're using it to avoid bad press
- 34% aim to cut severance costs and reduce legal risk
Top Tactics Being Used
- 47% are delaying raises or promotions
- 46% enforcing stricter policies
- 45% increasing workloads
- 42% mandating more office days
- 35% reducing pay or bonuses
- 32% cutting benefits
Costs and Consequences
- 85% say quiet firing is effective
- 9 in 10 say it's hurting morale
- 77% say some employees stay despite poor treatment due to a tough job market
- 21% admit to laying off staff just to lower morale among remaining employees
"Quiet firing might seem efficient, but it erodes trust and damages productivity," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "When used broadly, companies risk losing their best workers—while disengaged ones stay."
Why Companies Are Cutting Staff
- 50% cite declining revenue
- 46% blame tariff-related costs
- 39% expect a recession
- 31% say automation is replacing roles
Most companies are reducing staff moderately in 2025, with 40% cutting 5 to 10% of their workforce.
Formal Layoffs Still Common
- 60% of companies have already conducted layoffs
- 34% plan more layoffs regardless of quiet firing outcomes
- 32% will lay off only if quiet firing fails
This survey was conducted in May 2025 via Pollfish among 1,128 U.S. business leaders who met specific demographic and professional criteria.
The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/more-than-half-of-companies-will-quiet-fire-employees-in-2025/
