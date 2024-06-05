$20,000 Grant Awarded to Multilingual Program for those with Limited Banking Experience

"Knowing the 'ins and outs' of banking is essential in everyone's journey to build financial freedom and to reduce stress and improve health." SAFE Credit Union Vice President Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo Post this

The program kicked off in March and is offered by the Health Education Council to residents who live in Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter and Yuba counties. Many eligible participants are either new to the country or living in underserved areas.

"One of the things that we oftentimes see are folks who will hold on to their money," says Health Education Council Program Director Patricia Parra, explaining that many people the council supports do not trust financial institutions.

"There have been some unfortunate situations where people have lost all of their money or they are heavily utilizing check cashing systems or payday loans," she says. "Through this grant and our program, we are better equipped to empower people to securely save and grow their money."

In addition to learning about establishing a savings account, the program teaches attendees about budgeting, credit, debit cards, fraud prevention, home loans, life insurance, retirement and setting personal financial goals.

"Knowing the 'ins and outs' of banking is essential in everyone's journey to build financial freedom and to reduce stress and improve health," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo, who oversees the grant program.

"Our grant committee was inspired by the Health Education Council's efforts to bring these key components of health and financial education together to help improve the wellbeing of those new to the United States or living in often underserved areas within our communities," Delmundo says.

Based in South Sacramento, the Health Education Council provides resources to improve health outcomes. The nonprofit serves more than 100,000 people each year.

SAFE provides grant funding in four cycles each year.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.6 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

Media Contact

Carole Ferguson, SAFE Credit Union, 916-836-6318, [email protected], https://www.safecu.org/

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union