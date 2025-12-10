$20 Billion in Rent Payments Reveal: Offline Renters Are 23% More Likely to Pay Late

"This isn't just about convenience—it's a permanent shift toward a faster, smarter and more efficient rental ecosystem," said Nathan Miller, Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct. Post this

Key insights from the report:

Digital is dominant: Ten years ago, only four percent of tenants paid rent online. Today, it's 51 percent.

Automation works: Tenants using automatic or recurring payments are the most reliable rent payers.

Pandemic sped the shift: Online payments jumped from 23 percent in 2019 to 38 percent by the end of 2022. Offline late payments increased post-pandemic, while online payments remained steady.

A win-win for everyone: Both landlords and tenants save time and money by embracing digital rent collection.

"The widespread adoption of digital tools is revolutionizing the rental industry," said Nathan Miller, Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct. "Automation, integrated systems and real-time insights let property managers and landlords spend less time chasing late payments and more time growing their portfolios and improving the tenant experience. This isn't just about convenience—it's a permanent shift toward a faster, smarter and more efficient rental ecosystem."

John S., a landlord and Rentec Direct user, said: "Our primary and preferred way to collect rent is online payments because it drastically reduces processing time and streamlines our workflow. When tenants pay directly through verified financial accounts, the money goes straight into our bank account, saving me significant time every month that would otherwise be spent processing payments or making manual deposits. It means a much more efficient rent cycle overall."

Rentec Direct's industry-leading property management software empowers more than 600,000 active users nationwide who oversee $2.6 billion in real estate assets. To access the full Digital Shift in Rent Payments Report, visit RentecDirect.com.

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

