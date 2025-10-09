20 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2025 LMG Life Sciences Guide

Twenty attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the LMG Life Sciences Guide 2025 edition.
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the LMG Life Sciences Guide 2025 edition.
The LMG Life Sciences Guide is a resource for in-house counsel that identifies leading lawyers and firms in multiple practice areas, according to the publication's website. LMG Life Sciences' selection process involves over 1,000 online surveys and interviews with nearly 600 attorneys in the United States, as well as a review of public information and feedback from clients within the industry.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are named 2025 "Life Science Stars":
- Jonathan D. Ball, Ph.D. — General Patent Litigation; Patent Strategy & Management
- Christopher C. Bolten — Patent Strategy & Management
- Scott J. Bornstein — General Patent Litigation; Patent Strategy & Management; Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation
- Lori G. Cohen — Product Liability
- Jared E. Dwyer — White-Collar/Government Investigations
- David J. Dykeman — Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management
- Wayne H. Elowe — Licensing & Collaboration; Mergers & Acquisitions
- Robert L. Grossman — Corporate
- Adam S. Hoffinger — White-Collar/Government Investigations
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. — Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management
- Ethel J. Johnson — Product Liability
- David C. Peck — Corporate; Mergers & Acquisitions
- Richard C. Pettus — General Patent Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation
- Ginger Pigott — Product Liability
- Justin J. Prochnow — FDA: Medical Device
- Barry J. Schindler — Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management
- Brent D. Sokol — General Patent Litigation; Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management
- Nancy E. Taylor — Healthcare Pricing & Reimbursement
In addition, the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Rising Stars":
- William H. Grossenbacher III — Corporate
- Chia-Feng Lu — Licensing & Collaboration
The guide also recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following practice areas:
- Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation (Generic)
- Patent Prosecution
- Patent Strategy & Management
- Product Liability
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives — from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
