20 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Selected for 2025 Law360 Editorial Advisory Boards

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected as members of Law360's 2025 editorial advisory boards. Board members will provide feedback and offer insights on Law360's coverage to help shape future reporting.

Below are the Greenberg Traurig attorneys selected, their practice areas, offices where they are based, and the Law 360 editorial boards on which they will serve:

California: Will Wagner, Proposition 65 & Green Chemistry Practice shareholder, Sacramento

Delaware: Justin E. Mann, Corporate Practice shareholder, Delaware

Employment Authority Discrimination: Johnine P. Barnes, Labor & Employment Practice shareholder, Washington, D.C.

Employment Authority Labor: Ellen M. Bronchetti, San Diego office co-managing shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice shareholder, San Francisco and San Diego

Employment Authority Wage & Hour: Martine Tariot Wells, Labor & Employment Practice shareholder, Denver

Energy: Erick Hernández Gallego, Mexico City Energy & Natural Resources Practice co-chair, Mexico City Environmental Practice chair, Mexico City

Florida: Brigid F. Cech Samole, Miami Appeals & Legal Issues Practice chair, Miami Litigation Practice co-chair, Miami

Massachusetts: Terence P. McCourt, Boston office co-managing shareholder, Boston Labor & Employment Practice chairman, Boston

Native American: Troy A. Eid, American Indian Law Practice co-chair, Denver

Pennsylvania: Kaitlyn R. Maxwell, Environmental Practice shareholder, Philadelphia

Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice: Marcella Ducca, Atlanta Products Liability Litigation Practice co-chair, Atlanta

Product Liability: Sabrina R. Gallo, Miami Product Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice chair, Miami

Real Estate: Gavin M. Loughlin, Real Estate shareholder, Miami

Securities: Tracy S. Combs, Litigation shareholder, San Francisco

Tax Authority International: James Maynor, Tax Practice shareholder, Northern Virginia

Tax Authority State & Local: Shail P. Shah, State & Local Tax (SALT) Practice shareholder, San Francisco

Texas: Elizabeth Ross Hadley, Government Law & Policy Practice shareholder, Austin

Transportation: Andrew Barr, Defense, Aviation & Space shareholder, Denver

Trials: Irina Khasin, Litigation shareholder, Atlanta and Tampa

White Collar: Ivy A. Wang, White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice shareholder, Los Angeles

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

