$20 Raffle Ticket Will Win 32-Acre Montana Waterfront, funds Animal Shelter

"This raffle is going to be a game-changer—not only for the shelter but also for the pets and our entire community," said Wendy Anderson, Executive Director of Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter. Post this

Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is hosting this raffle to raise essential funds for its operations. The shelter is dedicated to providing refuge and second chances for animals, operating as a no-kill shelter and rescuing animals from high-risk, out-of-state shelters.

Wendy Anderson, Executive Director of Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter. Anderson shared that the funds raised will facilitate significant expansions, including a new multipurpose training room.

John Clarke, the generous donor of this remarkable property and an avid animal advocate, envisioned this raffle as a community-enhancing initiative. "When dollars come from outside, they circulate multiple times, benefiting the entire community," Clarke noted. He hopes this innovative fundraising model can inspire and assist other shelters nationwide.

The campaign slogan, coined by Clarke himself, perfectly captures the essence of this exciting initiative: "Buy a ticket. Save a life!"

Raffle Details:

Grand Prize: 32-acre waterfront property (valued at $950,000 ) + $50,000 motorhome

) + motorhome Ticket Cost: $20 per ticket (no limit on ticket purchases)

per ticket (no limit on ticket purchases) Tickets Available: Maximum 100,000 tickets

Final Ticket Sales Deadline: Midnight, July 31, 2025

Drawing Date: August 15, 2025 (need not be present to win)

(need not be present to win) Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents aged 18 and older (void in AL, HI, UT)

To purchase tickets or learn more about the raffle, please visit: DreamPropertyRaffle.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Anderson, Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter, 1 (406) 889-5457, [email protected], https://dreampropertyraffle.org

SOURCE Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter