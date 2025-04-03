$20 Raffle Ticket Will Win 32-Acre Montana Waterfront, funds Animal Shelter

Imagine winning your very own Montana paradise—a breathtaking 32-acre waterfront property valued at nearly $1 million—plus a luxurious motorhome. The Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter (TVAS) in Eureka is making this dream a reality with their "Dream Property Raffle." Tickets are now on sale for just $20 each, with proceeds directly supporting homeless, abandoned, and stray pets in Lincoln County, Montana.
EUREKA, Mont., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled in Eureka, Montana, this spectacular property offers unparalleled Northwest Montana living just minutes from the Canadian border. Featuring paved access, two artesian wells, three 400-amp electrical services, fiber optic internet, and a foundation prepped for your dream home, the property is infrastructure-ready. Zoned for horses, cattle, and chickens, with abundant wildlife, serene mountain views, and tranquil river access, it's the perfect retreat for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.
In addition to this incredible piece of real estate, the grand prize winner will receive a $50,000 motorhome, enhancing the allure of adventure and exploration.
Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is hosting this raffle to raise essential funds for its operations. The shelter is dedicated to providing refuge and second chances for animals, operating as a no-kill shelter and rescuing animals from high-risk, out-of-state shelters.
Wendy Anderson, Executive Director of Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter. Anderson shared that the funds raised will facilitate significant expansions, including a new multipurpose training room.
John Clarke, the generous donor of this remarkable property and an avid animal advocate, envisioned this raffle as a community-enhancing initiative. "When dollars come from outside, they circulate multiple times, benefiting the entire community," Clarke noted. He hopes this innovative fundraising model can inspire and assist other shelters nationwide.
The campaign slogan, coined by Clarke himself, perfectly captures the essence of this exciting initiative: "Buy a ticket. Save a life!"
Raffle Details:
- Grand Prize: 32-acre waterfront property (valued at $950,000) + $50,000 motorhome
- Ticket Cost: $20 per ticket (no limit on ticket purchases)
- Tickets Available: Maximum 100,000 tickets
- Final Ticket Sales Deadline: Midnight, July 31, 2025
- Drawing Date: August 15, 2025 (need not be present to win)
- Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents aged 18 and older (void in AL, HI, UT)
To purchase tickets or learn more about the raffle, please visit: DreamPropertyRaffle.org.
Media Contact
Wendy Anderson, Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter, 1 (406) 889-5457, [email protected], https://dreampropertyraffle.org
SOURCE Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter
Share this article