20 Small Business Finalists to Compete for the $20K Grand Prize in SCORE Virtual National Pitch Competition

Twenty small business owners advancing to the final round of SCORE's 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition will compete for the $20,000 grand prize and national exposure on Sept. 17-18, 2024, with an awards ceremony on Sep 19. The online competition is one of the five nationwide pitch events hosted by SCORE to celebrate its 60-year legacy of mentorship.

SCORE is celebrating its 60th anniversary by hosting a pitch competition nationwide – helping even more small businesses through free mentorship, resources and potential funding. This virtual event is one of the five nationwide pitch events. Over the span of two days, 10 finalists will showcase their product pitches and another 10 will present their service pitches.

SEPT 17-19: SCORE 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition

WHAT: Twenty small business finalists will deliver their best pitches – VIRTUALLY – for a chance to win a $20,000 grand prize in SCORE's 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition. SCORE is celebrating its 60th anniversary by hosting a pitch competition nationwide – helping even more small businesses through free mentorship, resources and potential funding.

Ten finalists will showcase their product pitches and another 10 will present their service pitches. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights and inspiration and discover new trends and ideas while celebrating six decades of SCORE's impact on small business success.

WHO: SCORE's 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition for U.S. small business owners is hosted by SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, business mentors.

WHEN: Product Pitches: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 4:30 – 6:00 PM ET

Service Pitches: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 4:30 – 6:00 PM ET

Awards Ceremony: Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5:00 – 6:00 PM ET

view the event schedule here

WHERE: https://app.webinar.net/r/awZ67AN859N?mcc=pitcheventlandingpage

WHY: This event celebrates SCORE's 60 years of empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs across the nation. The competition is an avenue for small business owners to showcase their presentation and selling skills, get funding and national exposure, and gain valuable knowledge and mentorship—all at no cost.

ADMISSION: The event is free to the public with registration. To attend, register here.

MEDIA: For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, and to RSVP for event coverage, contact [email protected].

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at http://www.score.org. Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

