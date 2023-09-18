20+ Year National Disaster Recovery Veteran Valarie Philipp Joins GrantWorks

"I am honored to be part of GrantWorks and its team of servant leaders where I can continue our authentically aligned goals to provide support and guidance to governmental agencies through the cycle of emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation." - Valarie Philipp Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Valarie to our team. Her disaster recovery expertise and passion align perfectly with our company's values and goals," said Bruce Spitzengel, GrantWorks' President and founder. "We believe her unique perspective will be instrumental in driving recovery through innovation to achieve our vision for a resilient future."

Philipp's extensive management experience encompasses multiple disaster occurrences and over 60 projects supporting client efforts to secure and retain FEMA disaster funding, including the 2023 South Florida flood event, the COVID-19 Pandemic, Superstorm Sandy, and multiple hurricanes throughout the East Coast and Southeastern regions. She also served at FEMA as a Technical Assistance Contractor providing recovery support as a Public Assistance Coordinator in Florida after hurricanes Frances, Jeanne, Katrina, and Wilma. Her many accomplishments include:

20+ Years of national FEMA disaster recovery experience

FEMA Public Assistance Projects: Managed over $780 million in grant funds since 2017

"Valarie is the 'gold standard' of disaster recovery professionals and FEMA Public Assistance subject matter expertise," said Rick Faircloth, GrantWorks' Senior Vice President of State and Local Government Services. "She brings a wealth of knowledge, fresh perspectives, and a vibrant energy to our mission to provide impacted communities across the nation comprehensive disaster recovery solutions."

Prior to her career in emergency management, Philipp served as a structural engineer where she performed forensic investigations, structural analysis, repair design, construction period services, and litigation support for structural failures, construction defects, and natural disasters. She studied and analyzed various types of structures, such as low-rise and high-rise facilities, parking structures, bridges, retaining walls, storm sewers, residential facilities, and notably assisted with the review of obligated FEMA Disaster Survey Reports (DSRs) related to the 1994 Northridge Earthquake to determine post-disaster cause of damage.

"I am honored to be part of GrantWorks and its team of servant leaders where I can continue our authentically aligned goals to provide support and guidance to governmental agencies through the cycle of emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation," said Philipp. "My primary goal working with grant recipients is to secure successful outcomes that will ensure a future with resilient communities."

Philipp holds a Master of Engineering degree with a Structural specialty and is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida and Georgia.

