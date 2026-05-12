20 Years of Christmas Magic: Lola Bard Holiday Entertainment Launches Anniversary Expansion

"After producing 300+ events last Christmas season for clients like Disneyland, Rodeo Drive, and Coca-Cola, we wanted to celebrate our 20th Anniversary with a new entity that featured all our holiday entertainment options from our Christmas carolers to holiday jazz." - Rose Colella, Founder & CEO Post this

The new website, lolabardholidayentertainment.com featuring all the company's seasonal talent options including christmas carolers, characters and holiday jazz musicians & singers

The Lola Bard Holiday Podcast! (trailer is live on Apple Podcasts, first episode drops July 1st)

Lola Bard Holiday Records (a boutique record label dedicated to upcoming holiday releases by jazz vocalist Rose Colella and Lola Bard talent)

A new holiday single by jazz vocalist Rose Colella, releasing later this year on the new label

Rose Colella, a New York Times-featured jazz vocalist, began Lola Bard Productions two decades ago in Chicago, weathering many storms including two bouts with cancer. Her personal story of resilience and survivorship has inspired her visionary courage, which she hopes to impart to other young female business owners, by sharing her story and encouraging giant leaps of faith. In 2020, Colella expanded her company to the West Coast, multiplying her client base and talent roster in LA and all of Southern California from Santa Barbara to San Diego, with the support of her COO, Mariama Torruella. The company continues to grow their team, recently adding Casting Directors Ruth Heald, Rigby Jones & Dan Mackey, and Sales & Marketing Associate, Jen Zias. "The support of my team has given me the capacity to dream big, to have the space to grow our brand to new heights, and to do what is closest to all our hearts - to create magical experiences for our clients during the holiday season!" The company's name serves as a heartwarming tribute to Rose's grandmother, Lola Bard, a 1930s jazz vocalist in New York City who recorded with Bobby Hacket and The Original Dixieland Jazz Band.

ABOUT LOLA BARD HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

Lola Bard Holiday Entertainment specializes in creating magical holiday experiences, featuring our Christmas Carolers, Characters and Holiday Jazz Musicians. We produce over 300 holiday events each season, from corporate parties and weddings to tree lightings and family occasions. Our clients include Disneyland, Coca-Cola, Rodeo Drive, Google, The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Biltmore Hotel, Hyatt, Hilton, Waldorf Astoria, major league sports teams and some of Hollywood's elite celebrities. Lola Bard Holiday Entertainers have been featured in The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, LA Jazz Scene, The Beverly Press, The Chicago Tribune, ZAGAT & TimeOut. For 20 years, we have performed for the country's top corporations, hotels & attractions, with upscale entertainment for events, weddings and concerts. Our musicians have performed in all the top jazz clubs in the country, including Birdland in NYC, The Jazz Showcase in Chicago & Catalina in LA. You can even see our carolers on the big screen, as they were featured on "Christmas with Felicity", marking their film debut, now streaming on Peacock. Lola Bard Holiday Entertainment is owned by Rose Colella, a New York Times-featured jazz vocalist based in Los Angeles, who named the company for her grandmother, Lola Bard, who was a jazz singer in New York City in the 1930s. More info @ lolabardholidayentertainment.com

ABOUT ROSE COLELLA

Featured in The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune & LA Jazz Scene, Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist Rose Colella has also received mention in LA Daily News, All About Jazz, JAZZIZ, NPR's A Blog Supreme & TimeOut NYC, describing her as "elegantly tipsy," "pure seduction," "cooly coquettish" & "beautiful and inviting." Rose has performed regularly at the nation's top jazz clubs including Catalina & Vibrato in Los Angeles, Birdland & The Metropolitan Room in NYC and The Jazz Showcase & The Green Mill in Chicago. During the 2026 holiday season, Rose was honored to perform at Disneyland, and was chosen to provide the holiday jazz entertainment for Rodeo Drive and Coca-Cola at Coke Studio at L.A. LIVE. After filming a pilot for CBS Television in Los Angeles, Rose was chosen by LIONSGATE Films to present her "LA LA LAND" show during the film's release, to two sold-out shows, and the event was featured in Entertainment Weekly, IMDB, New York Post's Page Six, Chicago Tribune, NBC Chicago, Hollywood Reporter, PARADE Magazine, Time Out Chicago, BroadwayWorld, RedEye & Eater. Rose received her Jazz Studies degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago and owns the entertainment agency Lola Bard Productions, named for her grandmother, a 1930s vocalist who performed and recorded with Bobby Hackett & The Original Dixieland Jazz Band. Rose & Lola were featured in The New York Times, with a story detailing Rose's career as a jazz vocalist, inspired by Lola's career as a jazz vocalist in New York City. More info @ rosecolella.com

Media Contact

Rose Colella, Lola Bard Holiday Entertainment, 1 7738353330, [email protected], lolabardholidayentertainment.com

SOURCE Lola Bard Holiday Entertainment