2020 Companies Names Workday and Commit Consulting as 2026 Strategic Partners of the Year

Why This Award Matters

As 2020 Companies continues to grow, selecting the best partners and evaluating performance together is vital. This award is a testament to a vendor that actively drives us forward, helping us deliver the best services for our clients and empowering our people to thrive. Efficiency and innovation are at the heart of our mission, and Workday and Commit Consulting exemplify these values.

Evaluation Criteria

Workday and Commit Consulting were chosen following a thorough review of five key factors: cultural and strategic alignment, innovation and value-added contributions, product and service quality, return on partnership, and excellence in customer service and relationship management. These criteria reflect our commitment to selecting partners who deliver meaningful impact and align with our organizational goals.

A Message from Our Leadership

Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO, 2020 Companies, stated, "2020 Companies is built on the power of human connection and the impact of face-to-face engagement. Recognizing Workday and Commit Consulting as Strategic Partners of the Year reflects our commitment to enhancing those personal moments with world-class technology. By integrating Workday's AI-driven platform and Commit's innovative consulting, we are providing our people with the intuitive tools they need to be more efficient and impactful. This unique mix of people power and technology enables us to deliver exceptional, turnkey results for the world's leading brands."

Ross Wissner, COO, 2020 Companies, shared, "Workday stands out as a strategic partner by consistently demonstrating leadership in both technology and culture. Commit Consulting complements that leadership with a proven ability to solve any challenge, known or unknown, through deep expertise in Workday and HR transformation. Together, their AI-driven solutions, people-first approach, and genuine drive for customer success have enabled us to deliver exceptional results for our retail partners. We are proud to recognize their contributions with this award."

Why Workday Stands Out

Workday blends a people-first culture with advanced AI-driven solutions, enabling 2020 Companies to exceed expectations for both clients and employees. Their leadership in financial and human capital management solutions continues to create efficiency, drive results, and support growth for our retail partners and brands across technology, consumer packaged goods (CPG), mobile, energy, and financial services.

What sets Workday apart is their commitment to being more than a software provider; they operate as an extension of our team. Through continuous collaboration, rapid response times, and a deep understanding of our operational needs, Workday consistently delivers solutions that strengthen our ability to scale and adapt. The reliability, usability, and scalability of their platform have been central to modernizing our systems and processes and meeting the diverse, high-volume demands of our national programs. Their dedicated collaboration, clear communication, and proactivity accelerate innovation.

Zac Stafford, Group VP, Americas, Workday, said: "Workday is so grateful to be named one of 2020 Companies' 2026 Strategic Partners of the Year. It brings us so much satisfaction to bring value to 2020 Companies and all our customers around the world. This partnership is built on the backbone of two companies with amazing employees coming together to drive mutual success. We appreciate 2020 Companies for allowing us the opportunity to partner. Cheers to our next chapter together!"

Why Commit Consulting Stands Out

Commit Consulting distinguishes itself through a client-centric approach rooted in service excellence and proactive partnership. Their team is highly accessible and deeply knowledgeable, consistently anticipating our needs—even before they arise—and offering intuitive guidance at every stage. This tenacity to understand and support our business ensures that solutions are not only responsive but also forward-thinking.

Beyond exceptional service, Commit Consulting invests in building custom tools and resources that add tangible value to our relationship. These innovations continue to strengthen our partnership and drive results that exceed expectations, empowering 2020 Companies to deliver greater efficiency and impact for our clients. Their approach to HR modernization, technology strategy, and change management enables 2020 Companies to optimize operations, modernize HR processes, and deliver measurable results for our retail partners.

"At Commit, we believe partnership is earned through transparency, respect, and radical accountability on both sides," said Matt Cahal, Founder and CEO, Commit Consulting. "We take our clients' outcomes personally. The leadership team at 2020 Companies has challenged us, trusted us, and matched our intensity and curiosity every step of the way. That alignment is what drives real transformation. Being named Strategic Partner of the Year alongside Workday is an honor, but we do not see this as a finish line. We see it as momentum. The roadmap ahead is ambitious, and we are just getting started."

Industry Impact

This recognition underscores the importance of collaborative partnerships in today's retail-driven economy, where the focus is on solving key enterprise problems first. By leveraging Workday's innovative SaaS solutions and strong partnership with Commit Consulting, 2020 Companies continues to:

Provide the best for brands and retail partners

Drive measurable results and efficiency

Help our people grow and reach their full potential

This approach reflects the level of partnership required to succeed in an evolving retail and HR landscape.

About the Strategic Partner of the Year Award

The distinction highlights strategic partners that exemplify excellence in innovation, customer-focused solutions, and cultural and organizational synergy, which are key drivers of success in today's dynamic retail brand marketing industry.

About 2020 Companies

Headquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work and is a Certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit www.workday.com.

About Commit Consulting

Commit Consulting is a leading provider of Workday support, HR modernization, and change management services. The company partners with organizations to tackle business challenges—known or unknown—through application management, staff augmentation, technology strategy, and process design. With a team of experienced professionals, Commit helps businesses optimize their HR systems and drive organizational success. For more information, visit https://commitconsulting.com.

