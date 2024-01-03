2023: A Defining Year for Darena Solutions. Poised to Fuel Healthcare Innovation in 2024

This past year has been exciting at Darena Solutions and has set the stage for continued growth and success towards our vision of improving healthcare by facilitating app development and information sharing among providers, payers, and patients. -Dr. Pawn Jindal, Founder and CEO Post this

MeldRx allows apps to link to any external FHIR APIs in real time using SMART specifications. This capability allows healthcare organizations to get valuable tools into the hands of clinicians at the point of care much faster, helping to improve patient outcomes and in certain cases, potentially saving lives. MeldRx reduces EHR complexity and provides shared services for development, testing, integration, and compliance, thus streamlining the overall development and deployment process.

Other Darena Solutions' accomplishments in 2023 include:

CONTINUED MARKET LEADERSHIP

Darena's MyMipsScore software continues to be one of the leading Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) solutions available. MyMipsScore has been a MIPS Qualified Registry for seven consecutive years, entrusted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) with collecting MIPS data from eligible clinicians and submitting it to the federal agency.

FORGING A NEW PATH

Darena forged an unprecedented partnership for SMART on FHIR and an AI-focused healthcare app certification program with the three ONC-authorized certifying bodies (ONC-ACBs), Drummond, Leidos, and SLI Compliance that would leverage Darena's MeldRx platform.

EXPANDING IMPACT ON SPECIALTY EHRS

Darena's innovative technology and comprehensive services are now empowering an even broader spectrum of medical specialties. These include the critical fields of Behavioral Health, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, and Urology, as well as vital areas like Oncology, Dermatology, Podiatry, Wound Care, Radiology, Substance Abuse, Physical Therapy, Urgent Care, Internal Medicine, and Hospitalist services. This expansion underscores Darena's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery across diverse medical fields, reinforcing Darena's position as a valued partner in the EHR industry.

LIGHTING THE WAY

Darena has one of the largest listings of FHIR APIs, according to HealthIT.gov's Lantern dashboard. Lantern is an FHIR API monitoring system created by ONC to track and publicly provide nationwide analytics about the availability and standardization of FHIR API service base URLs ("FHIR Endpoints") deployed by healthcare organizations.

"This past year has been exciting at Darena Solutions and has set the stage for more growth and continued success in realizing our vision of improving healthcare by facilitating app development and information sharing among providers, payers, and patients," said Pawan Jindal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Darena Solutions. "Our goal in 2024 is to build on this momentum as we work together toward a healthier tomorrow."

COME SEE DARENA AT VIVE 2024 INTEROPNOW!

Darena Solutions will be featured in InteropNow! Pavilion at ViVE 2024 in the Los Angeles Convention Center from Feb. 25-28. Darena team invites like-minded partners and clients to their booth to share their ideas and be a part of the conversation about shaping the future of healthcare.

ABOUT DARENA SOLUTIONS

Darena Solutions delivers an ecosystem of FHIR® enabled interoperability, regulatory compliance, and analytics solutions to EHRs, providers, and payers. In addition to MeldRx, Darena Solutions provides regulatory solutions MyMipsScore™ and BlueButtonPRO. MyMipsScore is one of the leading solutions for MIPS that, as a CMS Qualified Registry, supports all eCQMs and registry measures. BlueButtonPRO was the nation's first 2015 Edition ONC-certified FHIR API solution and has one of the largest listings of live FHIR APIs as per the HealthIT.gov Lantern Dashboard. By creating channels for data sharing between providers, payers, and patients, Darena enables healthcare organizations to achieve interoperability compliance and derive insights for prospective decision-making, resulting in better patient outcomes. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

