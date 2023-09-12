2023 Cannes Short Film Festival Winners Announced for the Festival's 10th Anniversary

The 2023 Cannes Short Film Festival has once again showcased the brilliance and creativity of filmmakers from around the globe. This year's festival, which concluded recently, was a testament to the power of storytelling, with films that touched on a range of themes, from personal identity to societal issues.

CANNES, France, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Cannes Short Film Festival has once again showcased the brilliance and creativity of filmmakers from around the globe. This year's festival, which screened over the weekend at the Cinema Varietes, was a testament to the power of storytelling, with films that touched on a range of themes, from personal identity to societal issues.

The festival's top honour, the award for Best Short Film, went to "Rouge Terre" by Thibault B. Carpanin. This evocative period film set in the Franco-Prussian war captivated audiences and judges alike with its thrilling action and stunning visuals.

Bingxin Pu's "Posing In Bondage" was recognized as the Best Student Short. This poignant film delves into the complexities of human relationships and the challenges faced by today's youth.

The Best Short Documentary award was clinched by Hannah Koselj Marušiă for her thought-provoking "All is One Nothing Matters". The documentary challenges viewers to reflect on the interconnectedness of lives lived past and present and the transient nature of existence.

In the Best LGBT Short category, "Coming In" by Romain Da EncarnaGCo emerged as the winner. This heartfelt film explores the intricacies of identity, acceptance, and love in the context of the LGBTQ+ community.

Horror enthusiasts were treated to an exploration of grief and guilt with "Elisabeth" by Monica De Almeida, which bagged the Best Horror Short award. The film's haunting atmosphere and gripping storyline kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sci-fi aficionados were not left behind. "Interrogation" by Steve Garratt, which won the Best Sci-Fi Short award, took viewers on a thrilling journey through a dystopian future of policing, raising questions about humanity, technology, and ethics.

Lastly, the Best Short Short award, a category that celebrates the art of concise storytelling, was awarded to "The Thirteenth" by Thomas Derlot. This film, blending the thriller and comedy genres, entertained the audience, proving that sometimes less is indeed more.

The 2023 Cannes Short Film Festival was a resounding success, with filmmakers from diverse backgrounds coming together to share their unique perspectives and stories. The festival organisers would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and attendees who made this event possible and to the Cinema Varietes for being wonderful hosts.

For more details about the festival and the complete list of winners, please visit the official website at cannes-shorts.com.

