2023 CEO Pinnacle Awards - Winners Announced by Chief Executives Council

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners of the 2023 CEO Pinnacle™ Awards have been selected after a nomination period and judging process that began in October 2023. The annual program is produced by the Chief Executives Council, a community and platform focused on best practice resources, career development and training, strategic research, and peer networking.
Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Presidents, Founders and related titles were eligible to enter. Applicants were self-nominated or nominated by a colleague via a brief online application form that requests anonymous information on 2023 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities, and educational background.
All nominations were screened by an algorithm, and then judged by Chief Executive Council board advisors. The following Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 5 categories based on size and type.
Category/Classification: 2023 Winners, Company, Title
Small Business/Winner: Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital, Founder & CEO
Small Business/Runner-Up: Cleve Adams, Trestle Group, CEO
Medium/Winner: Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut, CEO
Large/Winner: Arthur Dodge, Ecore International, Chairman & CEO
Not-For-Profit/Winner: Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, Aeon, CEO
Not-For-Profit/Runner-Up: Q. Olivia Rivers, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, CEO
Startup/Winner: Joshua Lee, Ardius Div. Gusto, Founder/CEO
From the category winners above, a 2023 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner was selected based on the same criteria. Congratulations to Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital.
"Chief Executives continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2023, and the CEO Pinnacle Awards brings recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, CEO, Chief Executives Council. "We wish the winners of the CEO Pinnacle Awards continued success and hope their examples can help others excel during these challenging and unprecedented times."
All winners and runners-up will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2023 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.
Applications and registration for the 2024 CEO Pinnacle Awards will begin October 15, 2024 at the following link: http://www.chiefexecutivescouncil.org/ceo-awards/.
ABOUT the Chief Executives Council
Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual CEO Sentiment™ Study, the CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.
