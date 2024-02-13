2023 CEO Pinnacle Awards - Winners Announced by Chief Executives Council

"Chief Executives continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2023, and the CEO Pinnacle Awards brings recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, CEO, Chief Executives Council. Post this

All nominations were screened by an algorithm, and then judged by Chief Executive Council board advisors. The following Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 5 categories based on size and type.

Category/Classification: 2023 Winners, Company, Title

Small Business/Winner: Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital, Founder & CEO

Small Business/Runner-Up: Cleve Adams, Trestle Group, CEO

Medium/Winner: Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut, CEO

Large/Winner: Arthur Dodge, Ecore International, Chairman & CEO

Not-For-Profit/Winner: Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, Aeon, CEO

Not-For-Profit/Runner-Up: Q. Olivia Rivers, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, CEO

Startup/Winner: Joshua Lee, Ardius Div. Gusto, Founder/CEO

From the category winners above, a 2023 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner was selected based on the same criteria. Congratulations to Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital.

"Chief Executives continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2023, and the CEO Pinnacle Awards brings recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, CEO, Chief Executives Council. "We wish the winners of the CEO Pinnacle Awards continued success and hope their examples can help others excel during these challenging and unprecedented times."

All winners and runners-up will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2023 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

Applications and registration for the 2024 CEO Pinnacle Awards will begin October 15, 2024 at the following link: http://www.chiefexecutivescouncil.org/ceo-awards/.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual CEO Sentiment™ Study, the CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.

