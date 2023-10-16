2023 CEO Pinnacle Awards by Chief Executives Council- Call for Applicants

"The annual CEO Pinnacle Awards recognizes these important executives, and winners share their remarkable journeys at the 'must see' 2023 CEO Awards Event." Tweet this

All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the CEO Pinnacle Award winners by category, and ultimately a 2023 National CEO Pinnacle Award. Winners will be announced by January 15, 2024, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2023 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards. A CEO Awards Gala Event is scheduled for February 2024.

"The responsibilities of Presidents and CEOs continue to be more complex and challenging in the 2023 business environment", states Neil Brown, CEO of Chief Executives Council. "The annual CEO Pinnacle Awards recognizes these important executives, and winners share their remarkable journeys at the 'must see' 2023 CEO Awards Event."

The national Chief Executives Council community is headquartered in Chicago, and available to executive professionals in the United States and worldwide.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle Awards. For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 312-869-2180.

Media Contact

Neil Brown, Chief Executives Council, 630-710-4710, [email protected], https://chiefexecutivescouncil.org/

SOURCE Chief Executives Council