2023 Conference for Advancing Public Sector Registration Opens

As in previous years, we are assembling subject-matter experts from MCP and other leading organizations to explore the most compelling topics in the public-safety and justice sectors. We're looking forward to this latest opportunity to collectively advance our industry's evolution.

This Year's Cyber Landscape: What We've Learned — Cyberattackers are highly intelligent, motivated, and persistent, and they increasingly are targeting public-sector organizations. This session will do a deep dive into the current threat environment and provide actionable strategies and tactics that every organization can leverage to improve its cybersecurity posture.

AI and the Public Sector: What Problems Can We Solve? — Artificial intelligence is getting a lot of attention these days, but how it can and should be used by public-sector organizations still is being defined. This session will start to unravel the mystery by presenting potential use cases and examining implementation challenges.

Takeaways from NHTSA's National 911 Program CAD Interoperability Study — CAD-to-CAD interoperability has been a goal of the public-safety sector for a long time, but not much progress has been made to date. This session will report on what was learned from the NHTSA study, examine the obstacles that are preventing widescale interoperability, and discuss potential models for achieving it.

988: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities — This session will explore the impact to date of the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which went live in July 2022 . In addition, subject-matter experts will discuss the pros and cons of 988 and 911 system interoperability, and the obstacles that stand in the way of achieving it.

Beyond Traditional Tactics: Fresh Ideas for Tackling Today's Staffing Shortages — Every public-sector organization is dealing with a staffing shortage on some level. This session will present think-outside-the-box approaches that every organization can utilize to improve their ability to recruit, hire, and retain personnel.

Other sessions include:

Leadership Development and Strategic Planning: A Path to Success

Managing the Modern LMR Network: Best Practices and Lessons Learned

GIS Basics for the 911 Director: What You Absolutely Need to Know

Change Management and Its Role in the Public Sector

Keynote featuring Darrin Reilly , MCP's president and chief executive officer

"MCP has been known for its thought leadership since the firm was founded in 2009, and this year's conference continues that tradition," Reilly said. "As in previous years, we are assembling subject-matter experts from MCP and other leading organizations to explore the most compelling topics in the public-safety and justice sectors. We're looking forward to this latest opportunity to collectively advance our industry's evolution."

Registration for this conference is open to any individual who is working for a public-safety or justice organization. Those interested in attending can learn more and register to attend by clicking here.

