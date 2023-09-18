2023 Connectivity Next Summit Announces Partnership with Space & Satellite Professionals International

Connectivity Business News, a leading news source in the satellite and connectivity space, is announcing a media partnership with Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) for the upcoming 2023 Connectivity Next Summit. This collaboration will bring together leaders from the connectivity and space industries, offering an unprecedented forum for dialogue, innovation and solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connectivity Business News, a leading news source in the satellite and connectivity space, is announcing a media partnership with Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) for the upcoming 2023 Connectivity Next Summit. This collaboration will bring together leaders from the connectivity and space industries, offering an unprecedented forum for dialogue, innovation and solutions.

Scheduled to take place Nov. 13-14 in Atlanta, Connectivity Next Summit focuses on trends and opportunities in satellite telecom connectivity. The event offers a unique exploration of the latest developments affecting strategic planning for satcom development, deployment and commercialization. This Summit is ideal for satellite operators and connectivity industry service providers looking to understand the rapid changes in the market.

Connectivity Next Summit is unparalleled in its focus on the future of satellite connectivity. The aim is to help satcom professionals identify better strategies for growth and profitability. With specialized tracks and a carefully designed agenda, the Summit is timed to help attendees refine their budgeting and expectations for 2024.

Connectivity Business News and SSPI both express enthusiasm for the partnership's potential to elevate industry conversations and provide enriched experiences for all participants at the event.

Attendee Segments

The 2023 Connectivity Next Summit will host attendees from various segments, including:

Satellite Operators

Satellite Manufacturers

Telecom companies

Investors

Technology Providers

Satellite Service Providers

For more information and to register for the 2023 Connectivity Next Summit, visit www.connectivitynextsummit.com.

About Connectivity Business News

Connectivity Business News is a leading publication providing up-to-date news, analysis, and trends in the world of connectivity and telecommunications.

About Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI)

SSPI is a globally recognized non-profit organization aimed at promoting the satellite and space sectors, focusing on talent development, education and networking opportunities.

