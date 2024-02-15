2023 Controller of the Year Awards - Winners Announced by Controllers Council

"Controllers and corporate finance executives proved their importance in 2023, and the Controller of the Year Awards brings much deserved recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. Post this

All nominations were screened by an algorithm, and then judged by Controllers Council Board Advisors. The following Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 6 categories based on size and type, along with public or private classifications, where applicable.

Category/Classification: 2023 Winners, Company/Org, Title

Small/Private/Winner: Matt Fausett, STN Digital, Director Finance & Accounting

Small/Private/Runner-Up: Kathleen Bankhead, Cold Storage Construction, CFO

Medium/Public/Winner: Sarai Luksch, Solid Power, Inc., Corporate Controller

Medium/Private/Winner: Thomas Reams, Nightingale College, CFO

Medium/Private/Runner-Up: Michael Mance, Dialysis Care Center, VP Financial Operations

Enterprise/Public/Winner: Gregg D'Eon, DraftKings, Corporate Controller

Enterprise/Public//Runner-Up: Gene Liu, Atlassian, Chief Accounting Officer

Enterprise/Private/Winner: Sheri Widerburg, FJ Management, Chief Financial Officer

Enterprise/Private/Runner-Up: Manoj Karn, Bangalore Int'l Airport, VP Finance Controlling

Startup/Private/Winner: Christine Andrews, Mercury, Controller

Not-For-Profit/Winner: Sherrard Zamore, United Hospital Fund, Controller

Not-For-Profit/Runner-Up: Mohammad Muntasir Alam Bhuiyan, Fred Hollows Foundation, Sr. Finance Officer-Global

Government: Sarah Benatar, Coconino County, Treasurer

From the category winners above, a 2023 National Controller of the Year was selected based on the same criteria. Congratulations to Gregg D'Eon, DraftKings.

"Controllers and corporate finance executives proved their importance in 2023, and the Controller of the Year Awards brings much deserved recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The Controllers Council is proud to support the corporate finance industry during these challenging and unprecedented times."

All winners will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2023 National Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

Applications and registration for the 2024 Controller of the Year Awards will begin October 15, 2024 at the following link: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study and the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI) and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, and the Controllers Seal of Approval™ program.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, email or call Executive Director Neil Brown at [email protected] or 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Controllers Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://controllerscouncil.org/

SOURCE Controllers Council