2023 Controller of the Year Awards Program: Call for Applicants

All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the Controller of the Year by category, and ultimately a national 2023 Controller of the Year (and Comptroller of the Year). Winners will be announced by January 15, 2024, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The National 2023 Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards. A Controller Awards Gala Event is scheduled for March.

"Controllers and related corporate finance and accounting executives are the 'unsung heroes' of their respective organizations with ever more complex and demanding responsibilities", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "Our annual Controller of the Year Awards recognizes the very best of these executives. Winners share their remarkable journeys at a "must see" 2023 Controller Awards Event."

To register for the 2023 Controller of the Year Awards before the December 15 deadline, link here: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, recognition and more. Programs include CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and produces the annual Controller of the Year Awards, Meet the Controller Interview Series, and the Controllers Seal of Approval program. For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.

