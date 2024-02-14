2023 COO of the Year Awards - Winners Announced by Operations Council

"Chief Operating Officers continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2023, and the COO of the Year Awards brings recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, COO, Operations Council. Post this

All nominations were screened by an algorithm, and then judged by Operations Council board advisors. Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 5 categories based on size and type.

Category/Classification: 2023 Winners, Company/Org, Title

Small Business/Winner: Prasad Ramakrishnan, Motiv Power Systems, COO

Small Business/Runner-Up: Brittany Truszkowski, Gale, Angelo, Johnson & Patrick, COO

Medium/Winner: Eleanna Kalaitzi, Supra Oracles, COO/HR

Medium/Runner-Up: Ankin Laysha, WellBiz Brands, COO

Enterprise/Winner: Billy Lawder, Peak Technologies, COO

Enterprise/Runner-Up: Nicholas Leow, Saudi Awwal Bank, COO

Not-For-Profit/Winner: Charles Mayfield, Chicago Public Schools, COO

Not-For-Profit/Runner-Up: Sophia Piliouras, Minority Corp. Counsel Assoc., COO/Corp.Sec.

Startup/Winner: Swati Reichmuth, Rune Labs, COO/CFO

Startup/Runner-Up: Eric Kaufman, FundCanna, COO

From the category winners above, a 2023 National COO of the Year Award winner was selected based on the same criteria. Congratulations to Charles Mayfield, Chicago Public Schools.

"Chief Operating Officers continued to demonstrate their significant contributions in 2023, and the COO of the Year Awards brings recognition to these hard-working individuals", states Neil Brown, COO, Operations Council. "We wish the winners of the COO of the Year Awards continued success and hope their examples can help others excel during these challenging and unprecedented times."

All winners and runners-up will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2023 National COO of the Year Award winner will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

Applications and registration for the 2024 COO of the Year Awards will begin October 15, 2024 at the following link: http://www.operationscouncil.org/coo-awards/.

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, recognition and peer networking. Programs include a national Career Center, research on trending topics, informative articles and whitepapers, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year™ Awards. Operations Council publishes the annual COO/Operations Sentiment™ Study, the Operations Talent™ Study, the COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the COO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Operations Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://operationscouncil.org/

SOURCE Operations Council