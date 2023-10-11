2023 COO of the Year Awards Program - Call for Applicants

"The annual COO of the Year Awards gives much deserved recognition to these important executives. Winners share their remarkable journeys at the 'must see' 2023 COO Awards Event." Tweet this

All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the COO of the Year by category, and ultimately a National 2023 COO of the Year. Winners will be announced by January 15, 2024, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The National 2023 COO of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards. A COO Awards Gala Event is scheduled for February 2024.

"Responsibilities of COOs and operations executives continue to be more demanding and important in 2023", states Neil Brown, Operations Council CEO. "The annual COO of the Year Awards gives much deserved recognition to these important executives. Winners share their remarkable journeys at the 'must see' 2023 COO Awards Event."

To register for the 2023 COO of the Year Awards before the December 15 deadline, link here: https://operationscouncil.org/coo-awards/

