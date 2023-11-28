2023 Crypto Literacy Results Show Education Is Needed To Increase Adoption

"As the industry recovers from the setbacks of the past year, a concerted effort also needs to be made on continued efforts to enhance crypto literacy." - Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. Post this

CryptoLiteracy.org provides educational content to inform consumers about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The curriculum touches on basic cryptocurrency concepts such as Bitcoin, blockchain, how transactions work, NFTs/Web3, and more. Anyone can test their crypto comprehension by taking the quiz that addresses any gaps with coursework curated by CoinDesk.

Key 2023 Crypto Literacy Findings

The 2023 Crypto Literacy Survey found a significant crypto knowledge gap in the U.S. However, when compared to the results from the 2022 survey, visitors to the CryptoLiteracy.org quiz scored significantly higher, presumably because respondents consist of crypto enthusiasts and the crypto-curious. Since the average rate of questions answered correctly on the website has increased by 7% from 2022 (where CryptoLiteracy.org data showed only 38% of subjects passed), participants have slightly increased their knowledge of the subject over the past 12 months.

Additional key insights from the data from CryptoLiteracy.org include:

Crypto ownership is the best teacher: 77% of respondents said they own crypto . People who did scored 55.5% higher on the quiz than those who didn't; ownership also correlated with higher scores.

ownership is the best teacher: 77% of respondents said they own . People who did scored 55.5% higher on the quiz than those who didn't; ownership also correlated with higher scores. Lack of extra funds prevents investment: When asked why they didn't invest in crypto , participants said they didn't have the money to invest.

, participants said they didn't have the money to invest. U.S. crypto literacy is falling behind globally: 57% of respondents from outside the U.S. passed the quiz, 12% higher than respondents from the U.S.

literacy is falling behind globally: 57% of respondents from outside the U.S. passed the quiz, 12% higher than respondents from the U.S. Basic crypto knowledge is strong: Most respondents scored high on fundamental questions, including defining cryptocurrency , stablecoins and the difference between a centralized and decentralized exchange.

knowledge is strong: Most respondents scored high on fundamental questions, including defining , stablecoins and the difference between a centralized and exchange. Non-custodial wallets and staking need to be better understood: 67% of participants could not identify what staking was, and 71% of participants could not correctly define what a non-custodial wallet was.

DeFi has mixed comprehension: 52% of people needed to learn what DeFi was, while 48% could correctly answer the question.

Survey Methodology

The data was collected from CryptoLiteracy.org quiz results over the past year. Consisting of 22 questions, it assesses knowledge in cryptocurrency, bitcoin, De-Fi, blockchain, mining, types of wallets, and NFTs. The data was analyzed from 700 respondents located in the United States and 2,300 globally within the last twelve months.

Take the Crypto Literacy Challenge

Consumers worldwide are encouraged to benchmark their cryptocurrency literacy by taking the quiz at CryptoLiteracy.org/quiz. Their scores will be privately emailed to them, and CoinDesk will provide tailored courses to close any knowledge gaps on key cryptocurrency concepts. To start, visit CryptoLiteracy.org to take the quiz and challenge your friends.

About CryptoLiteracy.org

CryptoLiteracy.org is an industry initiative promoting broad consumer education of digital currencies, led by Coinme. The website is the home of the Crypto Literacy Quiz, where people can assess crypto knowledge, identify the gaps in their comprehension and challenge their family and friends' awareness of digital currencies. The initiative is a part of the annual Crypto Literacy Month, held each November, featuring insights from a survey of crypto awareness and educational curriculum curated by CoinDesk Learn. To learn more about cryptocurrency and take the quiz to test your knowledge, visit https://www.CryptoLiteracy.org.

About Coinme

Coinme® is a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2014 with the mission to be the world's trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Coinme operates the largest cash exchange in the world, with over 40,000 physical locations to instantly cash in and out of crypto. In addition, the company's Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering provides an enterprise-grade API that enables crypto exchange functionality for digital and physical financial infrastructure. With a vertically integrated suite of consumer products, Coinme delivers a simple, trusted, instant and affordable way to buy, sell, store and manage crypto. For more information, visit www.coinme.com.

