2023 EC-Council ATC Circle of Excellence Awarded to QuickStart Learning, Inc.

QuickStart Learning receives the 2023 ATC Circle of Excellence Award from EC-Council for the second year in a row! Annually, EC-Council recognizes their best training centers worldwide and presents this accolade to those who positively contribute to creating a skilled cybersecurity workforce.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that for the second year in a row, QuickStart Learning has been selected for the 2023 EC-Council ATC Circle of Excellence Award for its ongoing contribution to help create a skilled cybersecurity workforce! A global leader in cybersecurity certification programs and training, EC-Council continues to hold this annual learning partner event to recognize the industry's finest cybersecurity education, training, and leadership from their partnered academic institutions, commercial training centers, corporate organizations, and more.

Bryan Kenna, QuickStart Learning CEO, says, "QuickStart is once again honored to receive this award from EC-Council. The demand for cybersecurity training has never been greater and we continue to evolve how we help build and grow the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow. To receive this award from EC-Council, a true industry leader, is tremendous recognition of our commitment to this work."

As one of the most prestigious partner awards in cybersecurity given to Accredited Training Centers (ATCs), this accolade is one of the ways EC-Council highlights their best training partners around the world that have demonstrated exceptional performance, excellence, and commitment to delivering their certification programs effectively. The winners are selected from 2,380+ training partners across 140 different countries.

To be eligible to receive the ATC Circle of Excellence Award, recipients must possess:

Commitment to educate and make a difference in the cybersecurity workforce

Positive student feedback on EC-Council courses and faculty

Favorable course evaluation reports

Considerable ratio of students who move on to attempt EC-Council certifications

High volume of students educated in cybersecurity

Demonstration of continuous program development

QuickStart Learning offers 10 EC-Council courses: Introduction to Ethical Hacking, Certified Ethical Hacker (on-demand and virtual instructor-led versions), Certified Network Defender, Certified Threat Intelligence Analyst, Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator, Certified Cybersecurity Technician, Certified Penetration Testing Professional, Certified SOC Analyst, Certified Project Management, and Certified Chief Information Security Officer.

About QuickStart

QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, Project Management Institute, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.

To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and access to job opportunities. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

