2023 Global School and College Rankings: Unique and Industry-Driven Methodology

The Rookies Global School Rankings® are not like other education based ranking systems. They are driven and judged by industry professionals without the interference of paid advertising dollars that cloud the judgement of other ranking sites.

The Rookies Global School Rankings stand apart due to their distinctive methodology. In stark contrast to conventional school ranking systems, this evaluation is entrusted to hundreds of industry professionals who painstakingly assessed the digital art portfolios of over 5,500 students. This approach guarantees a precise, industry-aligned appraisal of students' capabilities, endowing these rankings with unique relevance in the creative sphere.

## A Fair and Rigorous Evaluation

The Rookies Global School Rankings adhere to a robust and impartial process that assesses and ranks creative and technical schools on a global scale. This assessment predominantly hinges on the individual achievements of students representing each institution, with their work allocated a performance score, capped at 100 points. To ascertain a school's overall standing, the median student score is computed, yielding an equitable gauge that represents the midpoint in a spectrum of scores.

## Explore the Rankings

To delve into the complete list of institutions that have ascended to the zenith of the Rookies Global School Rankings, visit https://www.therookies.co/schools/rankings/2023.

The 2023 Global School Rankings cast a wide net over a myriad of categories, each encapsulating a unique facet of creative education:

### Top 50 Creative Schools

This category represents the epitome of creative education. These institutions have displayed unwavering dedication to excellence across all domains, emerging as pioneers in shaping the future of creative industries.

### 2D Animation

A tribute to the timeless art of two-dimensional animation, an art form that has been fundamental to the history of animation. This category honors the artistry and skills that underpin this enduring medium.

### 3D Animation

A tribute to the captivating realm of three-dimensional animation, a predominant medium in animated films and shorts. These rankings unveil the premier schools and colleges for the study of full CG animation.

### Architectural Visualization

This category zeros in on the specialized field of visualizing building interiors and exteriors, town planning, landscaping, and sustainability. It spotlights the top institutions for honing skills in this domain.

### Concept Art & Illustration

Dedicated to the imaginative universe of concept art, indispensable in feature films, video games, theme parks, advertising, and fan creations. These rankings celebrate the leading schools and colleges in this creative realm.

### Game Design & Development

A salute to the captivating world of game development, spanning everything from 3D modeling to animations and coding. These rankings stand as a cherished resource for aspiring game developers.

### Motion Graphics

This category pays homage to the dynamic sphere of motion graphics, a medium used in diverse forms of media, including advertisements, movie title sequences, and informational videos.

### Product Design (Industrial Design)

Focused on the conception and visualization of products, furniture, and mass-produced gadgets. These rankings spotlight the premier schools nurturing creative skills in product design.

### Visual Effects

Dedicated to the seamless integration of digital assets into live-action footage, crafting photorealistic environments, characters, sets, props, animations, and effects.

In a world where creativity knows no bounds, the 2023 Global School Rankings are a testament to the unwavering spirit of innovation and the dedication to fostering the next generation of creative talent. As we celebrate these institutions for their exceptional contributions, we invite you to join the conversation, share your thoughts, and explore the boundless world of creative education. Let's continue to push the boundaries of artistic excellence and inspire the creators of tomorrow.

