2023 marks 8 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 for ClearCompany

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that ClearCompany, the talent management platform that empowers HR to maximize talent throughout the employee lifecycle, is No. 4386 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. 2023 is ClearCompany's eighth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, an achievement that very few companies have realized.
"It's a special honor to be among such an exclusive group of companies that can claim eight straight years on the Inc. 5000," said ClearCompany Co-Founder and CEO Andre Lavoie. "We owe our fast-paced growth, as well as our spot on this prestigious list, to our people. Their curiosity, drive, and enthusiasm are the reason we can achieve our mission to help our clients achieve their own missions by maximizing their employees' talent."
ClearCompany first appeared on the Inc. 5000 in 2016. Its eight straight years on the list are also thanks to the continued advancement and innovation of its Talent Management Platform. Recent and forthcoming product enhancements include an AI assistant for enhanced candidate communication, automated reference check capabilities, and support for global contingent hiring and payments. ClearCompany's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 comes alongside recent awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice that recognize ClearCompany as an industry-leading HR software provider, popular with users and backed by outstanding customer support.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
About ClearCompany
Since 2004, ClearCompany's full-spectrum Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success.
