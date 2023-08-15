2023 marks 8 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 for ClearCompany

It's a special honor to be among such an exclusive group of companies that can claim eight straight years on the Inc. 5000. Tweet this

ClearCompany first appeared on the Inc. 5000 in 2016. Its eight straight years on the list are also thanks to the continued advancement and innovation of its Talent Management Platform. Recent and forthcoming product enhancements include an AI assistant for enhanced candidate communication, automated reference check capabilities, and support for global contingent hiring and payments. ClearCompany's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 comes alongside recent awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice that recognize ClearCompany as an industry-leading HR software provider, popular with users and backed by outstanding customer support.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

