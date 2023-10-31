2023 NAACP Calvin Peete Golf Celebration, A PGD Global Production: Driving HBCU Golf Forward

Calvin Peete's remarkable journey stands as an example of the brilliance of Black excellence. His story inspires us to blaze a trail where none exists, defying limitations and pushing boundaries. Post this

The tournament day began with a spirited breakfast discussion, moderated by Wisdom O. Cole, National Director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, illuminating the pivotal role Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play in our society. Special guests spoke at the breakfast, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson, National Basketball Players Association Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Rawlings Blake, Bethune Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus, and Morehouse Athletic Director Harold Ellis. They discussed the uprising and advancements that HBCU Sports can look toward.

NBA TV Analyst and NBA Legend Steve Smith hosted the opening ceremonies alongside VP PGD Global, Seema Sadekar, welcoming all guests to a beautiful morning on course. Emphasizing the importance of supporting HBCUs beyond athletics and academics, the ceremony recognized the HBCUs present and set the stage for a day filled with camaraderie and competition

The heart of the celebration lay in its unique golf tournament format, one that has never been done before. Each foursome entry was paired with an HBCU Collegiate Golfer, proudly titled NAACP Team Captain. This innovative pairing fostered a sense of unity, leadership and friendly competition, showcasing the talent and dedication of the young HBCU Golf student-athletes. The picturesque Creekside Course held the Women's Championship and Lakeside Course held the male championship. The full field of golfers made the energy around the golf club upbeat and staged for the thrilling tournament ending where champions emerged not only for teams but also for individual HBCU Captains.

While golfers and HBCU athletes played to their abilities, the clubhouse lended itself to a "Bigger Than Golf" discussion for women who wanted to learn about the game. Guests continued to make their way into the country club to experience golf as it has never been seen before.

The Awards Dinner Celebration was presented by Southern Company where the attendees were treated to live music, awards presentations, signature cocktails, fine cigars and the coming together of all those in attendance, adding a touch of glamor to an already unforgettable day. Winners were given a signed copy of Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins autographed book 'Adversity for Sale' along with their trophies. The event honored outstanding golfers while emphasizing the pivotal role of HBCUs in shaping a brighter future for people of color and society as a whole.

CELEBRITY ATTENDEES:

JAY "JEEZY" JENKINS: American Rapper

DARIAN "BIG TIGGER" MORGAN:, DJ and media personality

STEVE SMITH: NBA TV & TNT Personality

SEEMA SADEKAR: VP PGD Global, Professional Golfer and Fashion Designer

SIMON IYORE GUOBADIA: CEO, Philanthropist

SHEREE WHITFIELD: Television Personality, Designer, Fitness Enthusiast, and Executive Producer of WE TV's Selling it in the ATL

ROGER STEELE: Golf Personality

VINCE CARTER: Former NBA Player and NBA Legend

THE DREAM: American Singer, Rapper, Songwriter

BIG TIGGER: Television and Radio Personality

TWO LEWIS: Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, Philanthropist

DERRICK HAYES: Restaurateur and Avid Golfer

ANGEL MCCOUGHTRY: WNBA Star & 2x Olympic Gold Medalist

TY YOUNG: WNBA Star

TRICKY STEWART: American Record Producer

JEROME BETTIS: Former NFL Hall of Fame

CHARLES OAKLEY: Former NBA Legend & HBCU Graduate

HAROLD ELLIS: Athletic Director, Morehouse & NBA Legend

STEPHANIE RAWLINGS-BLAKE: Executive Director of the NBPA Foundation

REGGIE THEUS: Athletic Director, Bethune Cookman & NBA Legend

