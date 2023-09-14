2023 Operations Talent Study Research Report Announced by the Operations Council

The results of a national study on the very specialized topic of Operations Talent is now available in a published report by the Operations Council. Based on a 2023 national survey of operations executives, the study report can be downloaded here. In addition, a panel of operations executives analyzed and debated the results during a recent roundtable panel that can viewed here.
CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results of a national study on the very specialized topic of Operations Talent is now available in a published report by the Operations Council. Based on a 2023 national survey of operations executives, the study report can be downloaded here. In addition, a panel of operations executives analyzed and debated the results during a recent roundtable panel that can viewed here.
The objective of the 2023 State of Operations Talent Study was to identify the challenges and strategies for managing operations human resources in rapidly changing work environments. The study will focus on hiring expectations and challenges, recruitment and retention, along with transition plans for Onsite, Remote and Hybrid work environments.
"The 2023 State of Operations Talent Study identified new insights into managing human resources from an operations perspective", states Neil Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the Operations Council. "This specialized research study, along with a roundtable panel video archive are now available to operations executives."
The Operations Talent Study Results – Roundtable Panel included subject matter experts Billy Lawder, COO @ Peak Technologies; career COO Mel Heckman; and Matt Barnes, Managing Partner @ Workfast Studios, and career Operations executive.
Download the complimentary 2023 Operations Talent Study Report here:
https://operationscouncil.org/state-of-operations-talent-study-2023/
View the webcast roundtable panel discussion here:
https://operationscouncil.org/events/2023-operations-talent-study-webcast-panel-results/
ABOUT the Operations Council
Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, recognition and networking. Programs include a national Career Center, informative articles and whitepapers, research on trending topics, webcasts and roundtable panels, and the Meet the COO Interview Series. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact Executive Director Heather Rowney at 312-869-2180.
