2023 sales study shows 3 out of 4 Americans think salespeople lack credibility

Salespeople can reach trusted advisor status faster by establishing themselves as an expert that makes sense of complexity and solves high-priority problems. SalesCred PRO provides a groundbreaking platform to gain the upper hand with prospects, by establishing and building credibility first.

Developed by Global Sales Credibility Authority C. Lee Smith, SalesCred PRO addresses the challenge faced by sales professionals in establishing trust and features advanced tools for sales teams in today's competitive market.

"Salespeople can reach "trusted advisor" status faster by establishing themselves as an expert that makes sense of complexity and solves high-priority problems, both online and in-person. SalesCred PRO provides a single groundbreaking platform that enables B2B salespeople to gain the upper hand with prospects, by establishing and building credibility first," says Smith.

SalesCred PRO combines AI-generated and real-time data for insights into prospects and competitors. Features include:

Digital CredCheck™: AI-driven analysis of how your online presence reflects your expertise

Daily Opportunities Dashboard: Trend monitoring and social media engagement tools

Deep, Real-time Research: Quick, comprehensive pre-sales research and business intelligence reports

AI-powered CredWriter™: Generates insightful social, web and email content

Competitive Intelligence: Insights for strategic differentiation

CredCoach™: AI-powered virtual sales coach trained with hundreds of articles on consultative sales by SalesFuel and C. Lee Smith . The "Say It Better" feature helps you choose words with greater tact and professionalism.

CRM Integration: Integrates with Salesforce and leading CRM platforms

SalesCred Academy: In-app training with videos, exercises and tests and includes digital badges for each completed module.

"SalesCred PRO provides a comprehensive toolkit to B2B salespeople for learning how buyers perceive them and measuring their digital credibility with specific suggestions for improvement. It aligns your digital footprint with your professional expertise, so prospects perceive your value accurately," Smith adds.

For those in some verticals, a high degree of credibility is crucial for handling sensitive data, providing vital services and building the long-term relationships needed to be successful. SalesCred PRO guides users through improving their sales credibility, a critical factor in today's digital marketplace.

These industries include:

IT, Network Services and Cybersecurity

Financial Services

Weath Management

Legal Services

Business Consulting

Health Care and Medical

Marketing Agencies

Professional Contractors

Franchisors

SalesCred PRO is designed to build credibility, earn trust, and enhance sales success. Offering innovative solutions to build and demonstrate credibility in every interaction, SalesCred PRO enables salespeople to overcome obstacles, connect with clients and prospects on a deeper, more meaningful level and thereby increase sales.

American State of Credibility study, 2023 – Methodology

SalesFuel conducted its second State of Credibility study in September 2023. The sample consisted of self-reported U.S. adults who were screened to mirror the U.S. adult population in terms of age group, gender, race, and ethnicity. 1,405 U.S. adults completed our 10-minute online survey on the credibility of various professions and what factors influence it, which can be valuable information for businesses and professionals who aim to build trust with their customers and clients. They also responded to questions about the credibility of their CEO, others in their workplace and the output from AI. The findings from this study can help in developing strategies to enhance the credibility of individuals and organizations in their respective fields.

About SalesFuel: SalesFuel® offers a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to SellSmarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® PRO App, a new solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility. SalesCred PRO aims to help users change negative perceptions by providing essential tools for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, solo practitioners, marketers and anyone working in a sensitive industry that requires a high need for trust. SalesCred also offers Immersive Master Classes and consulting. SalesFuel also offers TeamTrait™, a sales hiring, retention and team optimization solution.

About C. Lee Smith: C. Lee Smith, author of SalesCred: How Buyers Qualify Sellers and Hire Smarter, Sell More! Is the CEO of SalesFuel. He is recognized one of the country's foremost experts on developing high-performing sales teams and a groundbreaking thought leader on sales credibility. A Certified Behavioral Analyst, he has more than 30 years of experience in sales and sales management. Sales and Marketing Magazine recognizes Smith as an Industry Leader and he has been on Selling Power Magazine's Leading Sales Consultants lists for 3 consecutive years.

