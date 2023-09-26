2023 Salt Lake Fall Home Show Opens October 13 with Bravo TV's Christine "Bugsy" Drake of Below Deck Mediterranean Appearing on the Design Stage

"At the Salt Lake Fall Home Show, Bugsy will reveal secrets from her bestselling book, "The Art of Tablescaping" on Friday and Saturday on the Design Stage!" Tweet this

In addition to Bugsy's star-studded appearances, the Home Show proudly spotlights the ingenuity of local builders, designers, and experts. Notable experts like Michael Hewett of King Construction and the dynamic duo, Marinda Lloyd and Lance Madsen of KLR Kitchens, will appear on the Design Stage, offering invaluable insights into their craft. Home Show goers can see these local talents in action on Friday, October 13, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Saturday, October 14, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, October 15, at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

But the Salt Lake Fall Home Show is not just about expert presentations. This season, attendees can immerse themselves in an enchanting onsite Pumpkin Patch, where they can handpick pumpkins for painting or carving, generously sponsored by Schmidt's Farm & Greenhouse. To add to the excitement, an "outdoor" movie marathon will provide the perfect way to unwind.

Moreover, the Home Show will feature an impressive assembly of over 275 experts who will be on hand to assist and inspire visitors with their home improvement projects. Whether it's renovation, interior design, or gathering fresh ideas for your home, the Home Show experts are there to provide professional guidance and creative solutions.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 2 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00 Adults (Online) $10.00* Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00 Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Advanced Adult Online discounted price available through Oct. 12, 2023 . Starting opening day online price will increase to $12 .

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 13, 2023. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

ABOUT MARKETPLACE EVENTS

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 75 consumer shows in North America including home, garden, holiday and wedding shows. The 75+ combined events, in 35 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, 2 million attendees and another 3 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events visit

http://www.marketplaceevents.com.

Media Contact

Melinda Meier, FUEL Marketing, 801-484-2888, melinda@fuelmarketing.com

SOURCE Salt Lake Home Show