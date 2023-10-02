2023 symplr Compass Survey of Health Systems Highlights Urgent Need to Align CIO & Clinician Priorities to Improve Healthcare Operations & Reduce Burnout

"The 2023 symplr Compass Survey data indicates a huge opportunity to consolidate healthcare operations solutions and give clinicians time back for patient care, which could greatly reduce burnout and make technology easier to manage." - BJ Schaknowski, Chief Executive Officer at symplr Tweet this

Other key survey findings include:

Clinician burnout/workforce challenges (41%) overtook financial pressures (39%) as the top threat organizations face in 2024

55% of organizations rely on 50+ point solutions to run healthcare operations

Clinicians perceive challenges such as nurse retention, ensuring the physical/emotional well-being of nurses, optimizing technology efficiency, and streamlining workflows as more pressing concerns when compared to their counterparts in CIO/IT

Clinicians (67%) were more likely than IT/CIOs (48%) to agree that their organization has a difficult user experience for individuals working across healthcare operations software. This is defined as the administrative, non-clinical tasks that help run a hospital/health system.

"The 2023 symplr Compass Survey data indicates a huge opportunity to consolidate healthcare operations solutions and give clinicians time back for patient care, which could greatly reduce burnout and make technology easier to manage," said BJ Schaknowski, Chief Executive Officer at symplr. "To do so, health systems must align the right stakeholders and partners to remove barriers between IT and clinicians to stop attrition of healthcare talent."

The 210 total survey respondents were comprised of members of CHIME, the professional organization dedicated to serving CIOs, CMIOs, CNIOs, chief digital officers, and other senior healthcare IT leaders.

symplr's Compass Survey findings align with data from industry experts. McKinsey & Company identified a potential 10-20% time savings for nurses through digital automation addressing workforce gaps. The 2023 KLAS Healthcare Operations Report revealed over 90% of healthcare workers prioritize technology consolidation for operational efficiency. And Bain & Company's 2023 Healthcare Provider IT Report highlighted sustained HIT spending and 75% respondents anticipate increased software and technology investments in the coming year.

About symplr

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes.

Our provider data management; workforce management; compliance, quality, and safety; and contract, supplier, and spend management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care.

Learn how at symplr.

