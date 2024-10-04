2023 Toyota Camry LE is Now Available at the Millennium Auto Group Dealership

Residents of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, can now purchase the used 2023 Toyota Camry LE at the Millennium Auto Group dealership.

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millennium Auto Group is excited to announce that the highly sought-after used 2023 Toyota Camry LE is now available for purchase at our Baton Rouge location. Known for its sleek design, fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features, the Toyota Camry LE continues to be a favorite among sedan enthusiasts and commuters alike.

The 2023 Toyota Camry LE combines style and performance, featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering up to 203 horsepower while maintaining impressive fuel economy at 28 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway. With its comfortable and spacious interior, it provides the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.

Key highlights of the 2023 Toyota Camry LE available at Millennium Auto Group include:

Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ suite with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams.

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Amazon Alexa integration.

Ten airbags, ensuring safety for all passengers.

Spacious seating for five and ample trunk space for convenience.

Low mileage and a comprehensive vehicle history report for added peace of mind.

Millennium Auto Group prides itself on offering high-quality, thoroughly inspected pre-owned vehicles. The team of experts at the dealership ensures that each vehicle on the lot meets the highest standards, offering the customers reliability and value. Whether upgrading your current ride or searching for your first car, the 2023 Toyota Camry LE is an excellent choice for Baton Rouge drivers, providing both reliability and value.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit Millennium Auto Group at our Baton Rouge dealership at 9671 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70815, or explore our online inventory at http://www.millenniumautogroup.com. Take advantage of this opportunity to drive home in a nearly new 2023 Toyota Camry LE at an unbeatable price!

