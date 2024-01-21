2023 TURKS & CAICOS REAL ESTATE - 4th QUARTER YEAR IN REVEIW YTD COMPARISON by Turks and Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

We also look forward to welcoming you to our new groundbreaking IMMERSION THEATRE ™, where all our amazing developments and properties can be viewed in virtual realty on a 9' x 16' wall screen. We will be providing further information on this game-changing technology later this month. Post this

Of notable mention are two significant sales, one a TCI record of $88.75M for a 36-acre commercial parcel on Grace Bay known as Cotton Bay which is set to be developed into a new resort property. Details to come later this year. The other highly significant sale was a residential record of $33.5M for Sole E Mare by our own Nina Siegenthaler. Both sales helped lead the market to a new record for 2023 of $782,412,342, slightly surpassing our previous 2021 high of $768,737,714. Another contributing factor to the high sales volume was the posting of completed new developments which are defined below and within the charts and graphs in the full report.

In the Single Family Home Sector, the completion of numerous high-end villas at Emerald Estate, South Bank and Beach Enclave North Shore, many of which transacted in 2021, along with very strong new sales at The Strand, led to a whopping 104% annual increase in dollar volume ($488M vs. $238M) and a 128% increase in average price ($3,642,014 vs. $1,590,987). Of course, the record resale of Sol E Mare sale didn't hurt! The significantly higher average price signals a new day for luxury single-family residences attached to outstanding luxury brands. With other luxury and super-luxury villas in the pipeline and under development, along with occasional re-sales, we should continue to see this average price point hold steady and establish a new normal.

The Condominium Sector, with limited existing resale inventory, decreased by 37% in dollar volume (from $182,337,530 to $114,353,700) and in unit sales by 38% (151 to 93), with average price points remaining steady in the $1.2M range. We are, though, seeing some record $/SF sales of up to $1,500 per SF for prime re-sales, often with competing bids. It appears that condo life is again highly attractive as everyone tends to enjoy having resort amenities at their fingertips. Owners are also finding that rental returns and operational standards are excellent in this sector. We have new development launches at St. Regis, The Loren and others, along with strong pending business with ARC Sky Villas at South Bank and The Point by Grace Bay Resorts and we expect both projects to break ground in the first half of 2024, on the heels of the upcoming completion of the Reserve Villas at Rock House, the second phase of this already widely acclaimed new resort.

The Land Sector was propelled by the $88.75M sale of Cotton Bay exceeding 2022 numbers by 15% ($166,507, 799 vs. $144,375,399) with average price up 70% (from $575,241 to $979,458). Another one or two significant land parcels could potentially transact in 2024 maintaining this new normal for land sales volume. Purchasers and investors remain thirsty for all forms of vacant land, from beach and waterfront, ocean view, canal front, near beachfront, and commercial, with momentum building in activity on our out-islands such as North, Middle and South Caicos.

On a macro level, the end of 2023 signals a close to the "Covid Era", where we have experienced unprecedented growth in the luxury tourism and real estate sectors and normalized at significantly higher levels of activity and values than ever before. Watch for our 30-year review next month as we examine the past three decades of development in the TCI and analyze data for clues to potentially forecasting future trends.

Special thanks to our valued industry and community partners. We look forward to the season ahead more immediately to our 9th Annual Art Auction for the Ed Gartland Youth Center, to be held Saturday, January 27th at The Shore Club. Please contact us if you would like tickets. We hope to see you there!

We also look forward to welcoming you to our new groundbreaking IMMERSION THEATRE ™, where all our amazing developments and properties can be viewed in virtual realty on a 9' x 16' wall screen. We will be providing further information on this game-changing technology later this month.

Happy New Year from all of us at Turks and Caicos Sotheby's International Realty.

Link to Full Report

About Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty (TCSIR) is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in Turks & Caicos. Boasting a profound track record and significant foothold in all market segments, particularly new development and trophy properties, TCSIR is the go-to resource for developers, investors, home-buyers and sellers in this highly sought-after destination. With strong leadership backed by the world's greatest international luxury real estate brand, and a diverse array of international agents representing 15 countries, TCSIR is influential in both the local community as well as the greater real estate industry worldwide. The firm's signature office is ideally located in uptown Grace Bay with satellite offices at Grace Bay Club, The Palms and Point Grace. For more information please visit www.turksandcaicossir.com.

Media Contact

Joe Zahm, Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty, 1649 9464474, [email protected], https://www.turksandcaicossir.com

SOURCE Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty